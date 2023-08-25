Take an Extra 25% Off Select Sale Merchandise at shopDisney

Hold everything! shopDisney is offering additional savings on select items in their “So Long Summer” sale?! Guests wanting to stock up on Disney essentials are in for a treat as they can enjoy an Extra 25% off some of the most magical merchandise out there.
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans looking for a great deal on character inspired clothes, toys, costumes and more will want to visit shopDisney this week for their end of summer savings event which now includes an Extra 25% off select items!
- Now through Sunday (August 27), guests can save up to 40% on a wide range of Disney essentials plus enjoy the 25% off bonus savings.
- Whether shopping unique fashions for the final days of summer fun, getting a jump start on Halloween, or prepping for an upcoming Disney vacation, now’s a great time to visit shopDisney.
- Prices are as marked and guests can use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to unlock even more savings.
- Spending more than $75+ (pre tax)? Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Extra 25% Off High End FashionBlack Panther: World of Wakanda Double Strand NecklaceDisney Parks Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet by Joey ChouMoana Dooney & Bourke Drawstring BagStar Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Backpack by HerschelDisney and Pixar Playday Ace Backpack by Petunia Pickle Bottom
Extra 25% Off ToysDante Coloring Plush with Marker Set – CocoToy Story Inflatable PoolFrozen Plush Doll SetGoofy Plush Set – Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway – 10 3/4''Mighty Marvel Super Heroes Mystery Plush – Limited Release – 5 1/2''
Extra 25% Off Home and KitchenMickey Mouse Glass Set – Disney Pride CollectionMoana Plate SetStitch Shower Curtain with HooksToy Story Melamine Plate SetMoana Throw Blanket
Extra 25% Off Clothing and SwimwearMickey Mouse and Friends T-Shirt for BoysMickey Mouse Genuine Mousewear Shorts for Women – BlackDisney100 Unified Characters Sleep Set for KidsElsa Swim Set for Girls – Frozen 2Mickey Mouse and Friends Swim Trunks for Kids
