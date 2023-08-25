Take an Extra 25% Off Select Sale Merchandise at shopDisney

Hold everything! shopDisney is offering additional savings on select items in their “So Long Summer” sale?! Guests wanting to stock up on Disney essentials are in for a treat as they can enjoy an Extra 25% off some of the most magical merchandise out there.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney fans looking for a great deal on character inspired clothes, toys, costumes and more will want to visit shopDisney this week for their end of summer savings event which now includes an Extra 25% off select items!

Now through Sunday (August 27), guests can save up to 40% on a wide range of Disney essentials 25% off bonus savings .

. Whether shopping unique fashions for the final days of summer fun, getting a jump start on Halloween, or prepping for an upcoming Disney vacation, now’s a great time to visit shopDisney.

Prices are as marked and guests can use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to unlock even more savings.

at checkout to unlock even more savings. Spending more than $75+ (pre tax)? Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.

for free standard shipping. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Extra 25% Off High End Fashion

Extra 25% Off Toys

Extra 25% Off Home and Kitchen

Extra 25% Off Clothing and Swimwear

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!