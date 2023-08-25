“GMA” Guest List: Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose and More to Appear Week of August 28th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 28th-September 2nd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of August 28th-September 2nd:
- Monday, August 28
- United States of Tacos series kicks off in Chicago with Ginger Zee (ABC) and judges israel Idonije, Chef Fabio Viviani and Tracy Butler (ABC7 meteorologist)
- Tuesday, August 29
- Rise and Shine Series stops in Dallas with Becky Worley
- United States of Tacos stops in Dallas with Will Reeve and judges Grant Williams, Marc Istook and Chef Evelyn Garcia
- GMA Book Club September reveal
- Jennifer Weiner (The Breakaway)
- Wednesday, August 30
- United States of Tacos series continues in Miami with Victor Oquendo and judges DJ Khaled, Chef Lorena Garcia and singer and Joey Fatone
- Rise and Shine series in Miami with Victor Oquendo
- Rick Macci (Tennis coach)
- Thursday, August 31
- United States of Tacos series in Atlanta with Jess Sims and judges Brian Monahan (WSB-TV meteorologist) and Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker
- Chat and performance by Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose
- Friday, September 1
- Andrew Morton on the new Princess Diana documentary
- United States of Tacos series concludes with the four finalists, judged by Chef Chris Valdes, M Christian Chávez and CC Sabathia
- GMA Summer Concert Series: Chat and performance by Sam Hunt
- Saturday, September 2
- TBA
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.