“GMA” Guest List: Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose and More to Appear Week of August 28th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 28th-September 2nd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 28th-September 2nd:

  • Monday, August 28
    • United States of Tacos series kicks off in Chicago with Ginger Zee (ABC) and judges israel Idonije, Chef Fabio Viviani and Tracy Butler (ABC7 meteorologist)
  • Tuesday, August 29
    • Rise and Shine Series stops in Dallas with Becky Worley
    • United States of Tacos stops in Dallas with Will Reeve and judges Grant Williams, Marc Istook and Chef Evelyn Garcia
    • GMA Book Club September reveal
    • Jennifer Weiner (The Breakaway)
  • Wednesday, August 30
    • United States of Tacos series continues in Miami with Victor Oquendo and judges DJ Khaled, Chef Lorena Garcia and singer and Joey Fatone
    • Rise and Shine series in Miami with Victor Oquendo
    • Rick Macci (Tennis coach)
  • Thursday, August 31
    • United States of Tacos series in Atlanta with Jess Sims and judges Brian Monahan (WSB-TV meteorologist) and Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker
    • Chat and performance by Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose
  • Friday, September 1
    • Andrew Morton on the new Princess Diana documentary
    • United States of Tacos series concludes with the four finalists, judged by Chef Chris Valdes, M Christian Chávez and CC Sabathia
    • GMA Summer Concert Series: Chat and performance by Sam Hunt
  • Saturday, September 2
    • TBA

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.