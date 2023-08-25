“GMA” Guest List: Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose and More to Appear Week of August 28th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 28th-September 2nd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 28th-September 2nd:

Monday, August 28 United States of Tacos series

Tuesday, August 29 Rise and Shine Series stops in Dallas with Becky Worley United States of Tacos stops in Dallas with Will Reeve and judges Grant Williams, Marc Istook and Chef Evelyn Garcia GMA Book Club September reveal Jennifer Weiner ( The Breakaway )

Wednesday, August 30 United States of Tacos series continues in Miami with Victor Oquendo and judges DJ Khaled, Chef Lorena Garcia and singer and Joey Fatone Rise and Shine series in Miami with Victor Oquendo Rick Macci (Tennis coach)

Thursday, August 31 United States of Tacos series in Atlanta with Jess Sims and judges Brian Monahan (WSB-TV meteorologist) and Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Chat and performance by Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose

Friday, September 1 Andrew Morton on the new Princess Diana documentary United States of Tacos series concludes with the four finalists, judged by Chef Chris Valdes, M Christian Chávez and CC Sabathia GMA Summer Concert Series: Chat and performance by Sam Hunt

Saturday, September 2 TBA



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.