“GMA3” Guest List: Hailey Bieber, Sam Hunt and More to Appear Week of August 28th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 28th-September 1st. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 28th-September 1st:

Monday, August 28 Reid Ferguson (Professional football player) Vivian Tu (Your Rich BFF founder and CEO) Hailey Bieber (Model and entrepreneur)

Tuesday, August 29 Dan Buettner (Longevity expert; The Blue Zones Secrets for Living Longer )

Wednesday, August 30 Mike Muse (ABC News contributor and SiriusXM host) Rosi Mercedes (Curly hair 101)

Thursday, August 31 Jess Rona (Dog groomer) Chat and performance by Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose

Friday, September 1 Jeff Allen ( Are We There Yet? ) Chat and performance by Sam Hunt



