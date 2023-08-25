Three New Mazes, Returning Fan-Favorite Shows and More Await Guests at the 50th Anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm

Last night, Knott’s Berry Farm hosted a special event announcing all of the new and returning elements for the 50th anniversary season of Knott’s Scary Farm. Three new mazes, the return of popular shows such as The Hanging, and more await those brave enough when the event kicks off on September 21st!

New Mazes

The Chilling Chambers

In honor of the first maze in Knott's Scary Farm's prestigious history, the "10 Chilling Chambers" is a ghastly new attraction that gives a nostalgic nod to Scary Farm's past while terrorizing the audience of today.

Guided by The Keeper, the sinister caretaker of the conservatory of horrors, guests are thrust beyond the threshold of an ominous towering cathedral that leads to terrifying classic maze themes from Knott's Scary Farm's infamous history. Scream from countless fears of seasons gone by as Knott's Scary Farm unleashes 50 years of terror in The Chilling Chambers.

Room 13

Violent murders at The Blind Tiger interrupt the Prohibition-era revelry on Memory Lane. A dangerously delicious new cocktail named The Devil’s Elixir seems to be at the root of the mayhem, but where did the mysterious green aperitif come from? The answers may lie at the heart of the extravagant Argive Hotel, where many have checked in… but none have checked out of Room 13.

Cinema Slasher

Embark on a journey through the Midnight Theater, entering horror film worlds where you must survive the deadly Slasher's rage. Can you escape these movie nightmares, or will you be trapped among decaying corpses in the ruined theatre? The sinister Midnight Theater beckons the brave into Cinema Slasher.

Returning Mazes

Bloodline 1842

The Grimoire

Mesmer

Origins: The Curse of Calico

The Depths

Dark Entities (final season)

Wax Works

New Scare Zone

The Gauntlet

In this reimagined version of the fan favorite, classic characters return to invade Camp Snoopy, but with an updated twist. Guests will again encounter the King and Queen of the realm, maniacal Jesters, brutal Barbarians, wicked Wizards, and lawless Peasants, but they’ve all returned with an onslaught of fresh terror. All Hail the King or suffer the wrath of The Gauntlet!

Returning Scare Zones

Ghost Town Streets

Gore-ing ‘20s

CarnEVIL

Forsaken Lake

New Shows

Music, Monsters and Mayhem

“Music, Monsters and Mayhem” takes you on a scintillating and provocative musical journey celebrating 50 years of terror and frights. Featuring a rockin’ score, wild laughs and a cast of singing and dancing monstrosities bound to get your heart racing with screams of delight!

The Hanging: Uncancelled

The Lawman has returned to track down the vilest villains of the past year in this pop culture parody stunt extravaganza. No one is safe when the gates of the Wagon Camp swing open.

Dr. Cleaver Returns

Your favorite demented doctor is back for more Halloween hijinks! Grab a seat at the world-famous Bird Cage Theatre for a journey into the great beyond…

Returning Show

Le Magnifique Carnaval du Grotesque

Step right up and walk into the mystique and darkness of the malevolent “Le Magnifique Carnaval Du Grotesque.” A collection of death-defying feats and carnival acts that will delight your darkest desires and fill your senses with terror and delight.

Legacy Haunt Store & Museum

In celebration of its landmark milestone, Knott's Scary Farm has creaked open the cemetery gates to its 50th Anniversary Legacy Store and Museum. The immersive retail experience features exclusive specialty 50th-anniversary merchandise fans will die for while the museum presents historic exhibits highlighting Knott's Scary Farm's frightfully rich past.

Featured inside the Legacy Store are tributes to Knott's Scary Farm's horrific past, such as the Green Witch's house, CarnEvil creeps, a cemetery filled with maze memorials, and a portion "dead-icated" to the granddaddy of all scare zones, Ghost Town. The 50th Anniversary Legacy Store and Museum is the ultimate celebration of Knott's Scary Farm!

Also returning this year are the popular attraction overlays Timber Mountain Log Ride: Halloween Hootenanny and Calico Candy Mine Ride. Both are available during regular park hours in addition to Knott’s Scary Farm.

If you want to check out all of the exciting announcements for yourself, just like you were there, then you can catch a replay of the official live stream of the event below:

Knott’s Scary Farm returns for its 50th season of frights on select dates from September 21st through October 31st. Tickets are available now.