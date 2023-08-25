Meet Wyn from Marvel’s Upcoming Comic Series “G.O.D.S.”

At the crossroads of science and magic, agents of opposing factions operate on the behest of the pantheon of abstract cosmic beings such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal. This October, they emerge from the shadows as their war erupts into the wider Marvel Universe in Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s “G.O.D.S.”

The highly-anticipated series will introduce fans to an exciting new cast of characters, some of which readers have already met this summer in special bonus pages in select titles.

From powerful mystics to daring scientists to chaos bringers, these characters exist outside the fight between good and evil and devote their time to upholding the very building blocks of creation.

They may be new to readers but they’ve been scheming and clashing with each other for eons and are privy to startling truths your favorite heroes and villains wish they knew.

Over the next week, some of the major players of G.O.D.S. will be spotlighted in special teasers and concept art. First up is Wyn, Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be.

See him in new concept art and teaser images below: