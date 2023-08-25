“Moving” Becomes Disney’s Most Streamed Korean Drama Ever in Just 7 Days

Moving, a new Korean spy series, has become Disney+ and Hulu’s most streamed Korean drama ever, in just seven days after its release, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

launched on Disney’s streaming services (Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally) on August 9th. The series has become Disney’s most popular series in any language, based on hours streamed, across he Asia Pacific region, including in Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Disney has declined The Hollywood Reporter’s request to share more precise viewership data.

is an adaptation of a popular web series created by the influential Korean artist Kang Full. The series stars some of the biggest names in Korean film and television, including: Ryu Seung-ryong ( Miracle in Cell No. 7 ) Han Hyo-joo ( 20th Century Girl ) Zo In-sung ( Smugglers )

follows a group of South Korean spies working to protect their super-powered children from harm and exploitation at the hands of malicious government agencies. Initially recruited because of their extraordinary abilities including flight, instant healing and enhanced senses, the spies disappeared without a trace after being tasked with carrying out increasingly dubious missions. Now with their children exhibiting similar abilities and a dangerous assassin rapidly picking off super-powered individuals, the parents must leave their peaceful lives behind to become the “monsters” they once were. The first 11 episodes of the series are not available on Hulu and Disney+, with two new episodes dropping each Wednesday.

A three-part season finale is scheduled for September 20th.

