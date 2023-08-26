Design Details Revealed for New Cinderella Platinum Coach Coming Soon to Disney Weddings

Disney Weddings are already incredibly magical events, but they’re about to get even moreso. The Disney Parks Blog has revealed some design details and concept art for the new Cinderella Platinum Coach, which will be coming soon.

The Disney Parks Blog shared these new details on the Cinderella Platinum Coach in honor of World Princess Week.

Arriving and departing a Disney Wedding ceremony in a royal carriage is one of the most anticipated princess-inspired experiences one can have.

Soon, brides and grooms will be able to arrive in this new Cinderella- inspired carriage.

Named in honor of The Walt Disney Company's 100 anniversary, the Cinderella Platinum Coach features a pumpkin shape, gold color highlights, scrollwork and lantern details.

And those are just some of the elements inspired by the classic Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

Check out some more details in the video from the Disney Wedding Instagram account below:

The Disney Parks Blog also shared a look at some of the other magical experiences that can be a part of a Disney Wedding, including: Private portrait sessions inside Disney Parks Dedicated florists and designers who can create completely immersive décor experiences Wedding cakes with incredible designs inspired by Disney Princesses 100 unique wedding venues across Disney Parks and Resorts Disney Princess-inspired wedding dresses from the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection

