Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Operational Changes As Idalia Approaches

As Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen and arrive on Florida’s West Coast as a hurricane, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced some operational changes as an extra precaution as the storm approaches.
What’s Happening:
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced a change in their operations this week as a result of Tropical Storm Idalia, which is spinning in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Florida in the coming days.
- News on the official website for the park announces an early closure for Tuesday, August 29th, and the expectation that the park will remain closed on Wednesday, August 30th.
- Their official statement reads: “Due to the projected path of Tropical Storm Idalia, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has enacted its Named Storm Policy and will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday August 29 and remain closed Wednesday, August 30. The park plans to reopen on Thursday, August 31. Precautions are in place following the parks’ comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of our animals and ambassadors during this time.”
- Guests who planned to visit the park at this time are being asked to review the park’s “Weather or not” Assurance policy, which can be viewed at their official website, here.
- Fans of the parks of Central Florida know that Hurricanes are par for the course in this region. However, with Hurricane Idalia approaching from the west with an expected storm surge to arrive in the Tampa Bay area, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is the first park in the path of this named storm, and the park is taking every precaution to ensure it is ready for the approaching weather system.
- In recent years, major storms have approached from the east, and you’d see the parks of Orlando make operational decisions like reduced hours and phased closures ahead of those further west like Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. None of those parks have made those decisions in regards to Idalia at this time.