Buy One Get One 40% Off Bioworld Merchandise at Entertainment Earth

Disney Nerds! This is the merchandise call you’ve been waiting for! Entertainment Earth is hosting a Buy One, Get One deal on collectibles, clothing and accessories from Bioworld spanning franchises like Marvel, Star Wars and Disney. For a limited time, guests can take advantage of BOGO 40% off discounts on a wide range of items including pre-order and in-stock collectibles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Did someone say “sale” at Entertainment Earth? Bioworld is celebrating Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars stories with a wide range of items that will speak to every fan.

For a limited time guests can shop pre-order and in-stock selections from Bioworld and take advantage of a Buy One, Get One 40% off deal!

Whether you’re hoping to expand your current collection, starting a new assortment, or treating a loved one to something they’ll treasure, you’ll discover a wide variety of incredible items all at a great price.

Fantasia 20 oz. Sculpted Ceramic Mug – $19.99

The assortment features popular characters like Jack Skellington, Disney Villains, Thor, Darth Vader and more.

The Buy One, Get One 40% off sale is not combinable with other offers, however, guests can still enjoy Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $79+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code FALLFREE79 !

on orders totalling $79+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code ! Don’t miss out! The Bioworld sale is happening now at Entertainment Earth and ends on September 5, 2023 .

. Below are some of our favorite items (including some exclusives), and you can check out the entire assortment

Good To Know:

Order must include at least 2 eligible products. For every 1 eligible item a guest buys at full price, they can receive 1 additional eligible item for 40% off

The lowest priced item of the 2 will be 40% off

Not applicable to previously purchased merchandise

This offer cannot be used with any other offer

Offer may be modified or canceled at any time

Nightmare Before Christmas Jack and Sally 20 oz. Sculpted Ceramic Mug 2-Pack – $37.99

Disney Villains 10 oz. Glass 4-Pack – $22.99

The Little Mermaid Backpack 5-Piece Set – $24.99

Disney Amigo Minnie Mouse Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $44.99

Gravity Falls 24 oz. UV Single-Wall Water Bottle – $13.99

Star Wars Darth Vader and Stormtrooper Salt and Pepper Shaker Set – $19.99

Star Wars Ewok Mini Wristlet Bag – Entertainment Earth – $59.99

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Bi-Fold Wallet – $8.01

Spider-Man Miles Morales Snapback Hat – $21.99

Thor: Love and Thunder Mini-Backpack – Convention Exclusive – $59.49

Carnage 16 oz. Sculpted Ceramic Mug – $21.99

