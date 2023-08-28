Buy One Get One 40% Off Bioworld Merchandise at Entertainment Earth

Disney Nerds! This is the merchandise call you’ve been waiting for! Entertainment Earth is hosting a Buy One, Get One deal on collectibles, clothing and accessories from Bioworld spanning franchises like Marvel, Star Wars and Disney. For a limited time, guests can take advantage of BOGO 40% off discounts on a wide range of items including pre-order and in-stock collectibles.

What’s Happening:

  • Did someone say “sale” at Entertainment Earth? Bioworld is celebrating Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars stories with a wide range of items that will speak to every fan.
  • For a limited time guests can shop pre-order and in-stock selections from Bioworld and take advantage of a Buy One, Get One 40% off deal!
  • Whether you’re hoping to expand your current collection, starting a new assortment, or treating a loved one to something they’ll treasure, you’ll discover a wide variety of incredible items all at a great price.

Fantasia 20 oz. Sculpted Ceramic Mug – $19.99

  • The assortment features popular characters like Jack Skellington, Disney Villains, Thor, Darth Vader and more.
  • The Buy One, Get One 40% off sale is not combinable with other offers, however, guests can still enjoy Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $79+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code FALLFREE79!
  • Don’t miss out! The Bioworld sale is happening now at Entertainment Earth and ends on September 5, 2023.
  • Below are some of our favorite items (including some exclusives), and you can check out the entire assortment for yourself on Entertainment Earth.

Good To Know: 

  • Order must include at least 2 eligible products. For every 1 eligible item a guest buys at full price, they can receive 1 additional eligible item for 40% off
  • The lowest priced item of the 2 will be 40% off
  • Not applicable to previously purchased merchandise
  • This offer cannot be used with any other offer
  • Offer may be modified or canceled at any time

Nightmare Before Christmas Jack and Sally 20 oz. Sculpted Ceramic Mug 2-Pack – $37.99

Disney Villains 10 oz. Glass 4-Pack – $22.99

The Little Mermaid Backpack 5-Piece Set – $24.99

Disney Amigo Minnie Mouse Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $44.99

Gravity Falls 24 oz. UV Single-Wall Water Bottle – $13.99

Star Wars Darth Vader and Stormtrooper Salt and Pepper Shaker Set – $19.99

Star Wars Ewok Mini Wristlet Bag – Entertainment Earth – $59.99

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Bi-Fold Wallet – $8.01

Spider-Man Miles Morales Snapback Hat – $21.99

Thor: Love and Thunder Mini-Backpack – Convention Exclusive – $59.49

Carnage 16 oz. Sculpted Ceramic Mug – $21.99

