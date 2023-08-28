BoxLunch Halloween Grab Bag – Fun Items Featuring “The Simpsons,” Disney Characters and More

There are so many Disney Halloween collections popping up around the internet that it’s hard to keep track of who has what. Do we have a simple solution for you? Nope, but we can tell you what’s available at one of our favorite sites: BoxLunch! We’ve got a Halloween grab bag of sorts (think tons of treats!) with clothing, collectibles, action figures and more that you’ll want for your celebration.

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to Halloween merchandise and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of popular items as well as exclusives featuring characters from Disney, The Simpsons, Marvel, Star Wars and more. This season get your dog in on the costume action with pet shirts of Doctor Strange and Thor of Marvel fame.

Are you more of a Star Wars fan? Consider bringing some Imperial energy to your look with a “Creep Wars” tee featuring Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers dancing about as skeletons! Or make things a little classier with the Day of the Dead hair clip set that adds an artistic flourish.

If the Nightmare Before Christmas is your favorite movie, you’ll love the Halloween Town framed map that includes locations like: Hinterlands, Dr. Finklestien’s Lab, Trio’s Treehouse, and the Town Square.

Mickey Mouse and Friends love Halloween as much as we do and while the whole gang gets to pop up and celebrate, it seems that Mickey Mouse is the most exuberant about the season. His jack-o-lantern getup is a popular motif which is featured on a sleep pants, spoon rest, snow globe and Tea Pot/Cup set.

The Fab Five (Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto) share the stage on a large enamel pin from Loungefly that’s exclusive to BoxLunch. The neon colors are a fun reminder of the not-so-scary part of Halloween.

And then there’s Pluto! Mickey’s beloved pal gets his very own Loungefly pin…that’s scented! Pluto sits in front of a giant mug of Pumpkin Spice coffee that’s topped with a generous helping of whipped cream. Naturally, this adorable collectible smells just like the sweet treat. Oh and Pluto’s not the only one, other designs include Stitch, Baymax, Grogu, Zero, Marie, and so many more (not all are scented)!

Did you think we forgot about The Simpsons? Because we didn’t! The popular “Treehouse of Horror” episodes have been an annual trend for decades now, and the creepy vibes live on long after the show with ReAction figures from Super7! Here we’ve got Skeleton Marge and Inside Out Bart, and we’re already feeling squeamish.

