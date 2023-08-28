“Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline” Coming in October

Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain Marvel… I think Loki is sprinkled in a few spots throughout. The timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be a bit of a challenge to follow at times. Luckily, Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline is coming in October.
- Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline is a stunning visual guide created in collaboration with Marvel Studios by DK, the award-winning global book publisher and a division of Penguin Random House.
- The new book will serve as a go-to resource for fans who are hoping to connect the dots and truly understand the complex web of interconnections between the various Marvel Studios films and streaming series.
- From the Eternals arriving on Earth to whenever the TVA is set, this book covers it all.
- Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline is written by MCU experts like Anthony Breznican and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon.
- A trailer for the new book was released today featuring interviews with two of the authors as well as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
- Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline will be available this October wherever books are sold.