“Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline” Coming in October

Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain Marvel… I think Loki is sprinkled in a few spots throughout. The timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be a bit of a challenge to follow at times. Luckily, Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline is coming in October.

is a stunning visual guide created in collaboration with Marvel Studios by DK, the award-winning global book publisher and a division of Penguin Random House. The new book will serve as a go-to resource for fans who are hoping to connect the dots and truly understand the complex web of interconnections between the various Marvel Studios films and streaming series.

is written by MCU experts like Anthony Breznican and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon. A trailer for the new book was released today featuring interviews with two of the authors as well as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.