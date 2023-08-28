Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney Animation Studios Vancouver Artists Visit Sunny Hill Health Centre

Mickey Mouse and artists from Walt Disney Animation Studios Vancouver recently made a special appearance at Sunny Hill Health Centre at British Columbia Children’s Hospital.

Disney and the Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada

The visit was accompanied by a screening of the newly restored Walt Disney Animation Studios classic Cinderella , inspiring imagination and comfort during what can be an anxious time for kids and their families.

Soon, patients will be able to watch Disney content on a new mobile movie theater that is being donated to the hospital, the first in Canada. Inspired by the Main Street Theater in Disneyland

Joined by Amir Nasrabadi, Head of Walt Disney Animation Studios Vancouver and Leeann Taylor, Program Director of Sunny Hill, this event was part of Disney’s $100 million commitment to help reimagine the patient experience in children’s hospitals around the world.

Starlight Canada’s health-care partners will also be able to stream the newly restored 4K version of Cinderella for their pediatric patients through complimentary Disney+

