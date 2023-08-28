Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney Animation Studios Vancouver Artists Visit Sunny Hill Health Centre

Mickey Mouse and artists from Walt Disney Animation Studios Vancouver recently made a special appearance at Sunny Hill Health Centre at British Columbia Children’s Hospital.
What’s Happening:
- Disney and the Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada partnered up for this special occasion, which also included the distribution of Disney toys and costumes (including wheelchair covers) to help further brighten and personalize the hospital experience for children facing illness or procedures.
- The visit was accompanied by a screening of the newly restored Walt Disney Animation Studios classic Cinderella, inspiring imagination and comfort during what can be an anxious time for kids and their families.
- Soon, patients will be able to watch Disney content on a new mobile movie theater that is being donated to the hospital, the first in Canada. Inspired by the Main Street Theater in Disneyland, the mobile movie theater aims to create an immersive movie experience for young patients and their families.
- Joined by Amir Nasrabadi, Head of Walt Disney Animation Studios Vancouver and Leeann Taylor, Program Director of Sunny Hill, this event was part of Disney’s $100 million commitment to help reimagine the patient experience in children’s hospitals around the world.
- Starlight Canada’s health-care partners will also be able to stream the newly restored 4K version of Cinderella for their pediatric patients through complimentary Disney+ access provided to the Child Life teams at the hospitals.
What They’re Saying:
- Amir Nasrabadi, Head of Walt Disney Animation Studios Vancouver: “On behalf of all our Walt Disney Animation Studios Vancouver artists, technologists and employees, we are proud to be part of this special day at BC Children’s Hospital. We look forward to the joy and wonder the new mobile movie theater will bring to the children and families of our community who are served by Sunny Hill Health Centre.”
- Brian Bringolf, Chief Executive Officer of Starlight Canada: “At Starlight Canada, we know that creating positive experiences in hospitals is an integral part of helping seriously ill children cope through the anxieties and procedures that they endure. Thanks to the incredible support of Disney, we know that today offered a break and a moment of joy for these families who may be going through some of the toughest times of their lives. We’re honored to have been part of it.”