“Once Upon A Time” To Make Hulu Debut On September 1st

Hulu has announced that all seven seasons of the hit ABC series, Once Upon A Time, will arrive on their platform starting later this week.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has announced that starting on Friday, September 1st, fans of the ABC series, Once Upon A Time, will be able to binge the entire series on their platform.

All seven seasons of the fan-favorite series will make their Hulu debut this Friday, taking viewers back to Storybrooke, Maine once again.

Once Upon a Time is a fantasy adventure drama television series that aired for seven seasons on ABC from 2011 to 2018. The action alternates between two main settings: a fantastical world where fairy tales happen; and the fictional seaside town of Storybrooke, Maine.

The "real-world" part of the story unfolds with the characters of Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) and her 10-year-old son, Henry Mills (Jared S. Gilmore), discover the other people of the town are fairy-tale characters, who are trapped by an evil queen. The audience is shown the backstory of the town's people as fairy-tale characters, in conjunction with their unfolding stories in the "real-world".

Once Upon a Time is created by Lost and TRON: Legacy writers Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. The core themes of the show are hope and optimism.

Though the series arrives on Hulu on Friday, September 1st, you can also catch it streaming as of press time on Disney+