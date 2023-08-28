“Once Upon A Time” To Make Hulu Debut On September 1st

Hulu has announced that all seven seasons of the hit ABC series, Once Upon A Time, will arrive on their platform starting later this week.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has announced that starting on Friday, September 1st, fans of the ABC series, Once Upon A Time, will be able to binge the entire series on their platform.
- All seven seasons of the fan-favorite series will make their Hulu debut this Friday, taking viewers back to Storybrooke, Maine once again.
- Once Upon a Time is a fantasy adventure drama television series that aired for seven seasons on ABC from 2011 to 2018. The action alternates between two main settings: a fantastical world where fairy tales happen; and the fictional seaside town of Storybrooke, Maine.
- The "real-world" part of the story unfolds with the characters of Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) and her 10-year-old son, Henry Mills (Jared S. Gilmore), discover the other people of the town are fairy-tale characters, who are trapped by an evil queen. The audience is shown the backstory of the town's people as fairy-tale characters, in conjunction with their unfolding stories in the "real-world".
- Once Upon a Time is created by Lost and TRON: Legacy writers Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. The core themes of the show are hope and optimism.
- Though the series arrives on Hulu on Friday, September 1st, you can also catch it streaming as of press time on Disney+.
