First Look at Disney Animation-Inspired Mural Coming to The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

We are just one month away from the official grand opening of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, and to celebrate, Disney has shared a first look at the one-of-a-kind mural that will be featured in the new location.

What’s Happening:

When The Villas at Disneyland Hotel opens on September 28th, guests will find a one-of-a-kind mural full of hidden Mickeys and scenes from some of your favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios films.

The stunning 12-story tower will surround guests with decades of Walt Disney Animation Studios history and storytelling from the moment they enter the new tower, as they are greeted by this beautiful mural created exclusively for the tower by Lorelay Bové, associate production designer on Encanto .

. Born and raised in Spain, art has always been a way of life for her. Bové is a veteran of the Disney Animation visual development team, contributing artwork and design to the Oscar-winning films Big Hero 6 and Zootopia, as well as other fan favorites such as The Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Winnie the Pooh and Wreck-It Ralph.

Bové has also provided illustrations for several Little Golden Books, including The Princess and the Frog , Toy Story: Ride ‘em Cowboy! and Wreck-It Ralph .

, and . Her work has also been featured at the New Orleans Museum of Art’s exhibition “Dreams Come True: Art of the Classic Fairy Tales from The Walt Disney Studios,” as well as other art exhibits around the world.

You can download Bové’s mural for yourself as a digital wallpaper for desktop/tablet by clicking here

What They’re Saying:

On her experience working on the mural, Bové said: “It was an honor. In a way, the mural is a celebration of Disney Animation all in one image. I thought, ‘Okay, how am I going to compose all these amazing movies that are cherished over the years by everyone?’ and ‘How am I going to make it not overwhelming, so everything has its own vignette?’ I wanted to have the characters in their own worlds, because I wanted to respect their worlds in their films. To me, that was important. When guests look at it, the viewer is immersed into each of the vignettes individually as they travel through the mural.”

“It was an honor. In a way, the mural is a celebration of Disney Animation all in one image. I thought, ‘Okay, how am I going to compose all these amazing movies that are cherished over the years by everyone?’ and ‘How am I going to make it not overwhelming, so everything has its own vignette?’ I wanted to have the characters in their own worlds, because I wanted to respect their worlds in their films. To me, that was important. When guests look at it, the viewer is immersed into each of the vignettes individually as they travel through the mural.” Read the full interview with Lorelay Bové on the Disney Parks Blog