The 11th Annual Great Irish Hooley Music Fest Coming to Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant

The 11th Annual Great Irish Hooley Music Fest will take place at Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant in Disney Springs from September 1st–4th.

What’s Happening:

Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant will host the 11th annual Great Irish Hooley roots revival music festival Labor Day weekend beginning Friday, September 1st and continuing through Monday, September 4th.

Top Irish bands slated to perform will rock the house with traditional favorite jigs and ballads, Celt grass, folk mainstays, and soulful blues.

To pair with the Irish vibes and in keeping with the Hooley spirit, Raglan Road will debut its new “Stars & Hearts” Keeper’s Heart Whiskey flight, an Irish-American collaboration aged in stout barrels.

The pub’s bartenders also are whipping up new Hooley cocktails including “Heart of the Hooley” made with Keeper’s Heart Irish Bourbon and blackberry and mint shrub.

And new dishes are slated to preview, including the culinary team’s first gourmet Guinness & Onion Soup, as well as a new Seaboard Sharing board for two with chef creations featuring a variety of ocean gems.

There’s no cover charge to join the Raglan Road fun featuring top Irish bands with high-voltage entertainment.

When the spirit moves you, be ready to kick up your Hooley heels – the talented Raglan Road Irish Dancers will lead guests through a lively ceili.

The ceili step dances, dating back to the Celts and Druids who inhabited Ireland in the 1500s, are usually a main event of local celebrations in Irish and Celtic communities.

For the young (and young at heart) party-goes, there will also be complementary face painting. Get in the spirit of the Hooley with Celtic artistry!

It all begins Friday afternoon, September 1st, and continues through late-night Monday, Labor Day. Celtic face painting is complimentary. In addition to the pub’s All-Day Menu, the delicious Rollicking Raglan Brunch will be served throughout the weekend and Monday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Reservations are recommended; call 407-938-0300.

Extended Hooley hours are: Friday, Sept. 1, from 11 a.m.-12 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-12 a.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 a.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.



Taking the stage will be a first-rate lineup of luminaries from the world of traditional Irish music:

Sina Theil – Multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and winner of several Irish music awards, Theil was named Rising Star of 2022 at the American Celtic Listener Supported Music Awards. Don’t miss her!

at the American Celtic Listener Supported Music Awards. Don’t miss her! Strings & Things – back by popular demand, this original Irish folk/trad four-piece band toured in London, throughout Ireland and has headlined Raglan Road’s Great Irish Hooley with their own original sound and a variety of crossover tunes.

The Byrne Brothers – Extraordinary father-and-sons quartet, back by demand, who tell stories through their music, singing and Irish dancing. Featured Rollicking Raglan Brunch performers!

The Connemara Ramblers – Sam Carey and Orla Leavy delight audiences with their fresh Irish sounds.

One for the Foxes – Exciting new transatlantic trio merging backgrounds in Irish and American folk music serve up an eclectic vibe.

Oliver Havlin from County Down, Ireland, rocks tunes on guitar, fiddle and vocals.

Raglan Road Irish Dancers – The award-winning troupe.