The 11th Annual Great Irish Hooley Music Fest Coming to Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant

The 11th Annual Great Irish Hooley Music Fest will take place at Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant in Disney Springs from September 1st–4th.
What’s Happening:
- Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant will host the 11th annual Great Irish Hooley roots revival music festival Labor Day weekend beginning Friday, September 1st and continuing through Monday, September 4th.
- Top Irish bands slated to perform will rock the house with traditional favorite jigs and ballads, Celt grass, folk mainstays, and soulful blues.
- To pair with the Irish vibes and in keeping with the Hooley spirit, Raglan Road will debut its new “Stars & Hearts” Keeper’s Heart Whiskey flight, an Irish-American collaboration aged in stout barrels.
- The pub’s bartenders also are whipping up new Hooley cocktails including “Heart of the Hooley” made with Keeper’s Heart Irish Bourbon and blackberry and mint shrub.
- And new dishes are slated to preview, including the culinary team’s first gourmet Guinness & Onion Soup, as well as a new Seaboard Sharing board for two with chef creations featuring a variety of ocean gems.
- There’s no cover charge to join the Raglan Road fun featuring top Irish bands with high-voltage entertainment.
- When the spirit moves you, be ready to kick up your Hooley heels – the talented Raglan Road Irish Dancers will lead guests through a lively ceili.
- The ceili step dances, dating back to the Celts and Druids who inhabited Ireland in the 1500s, are usually a main event of local celebrations in Irish and Celtic communities.
- For the young (and young at heart) party-goes, there will also be complementary face painting. Get in the spirit of the Hooley with Celtic artistry!
- It all begins Friday afternoon, September 1st, and continues through late-night Monday, Labor Day. Celtic face painting is complimentary. In addition to the pub’s All-Day Menu, the delicious Rollicking Raglan Brunch will be served throughout the weekend and Monday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Reservations are recommended; call 407-938-0300.
- Extended Hooley hours are:
- Friday, Sept. 1, from 11 a.m.-12 a.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-12 a.m.
- Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 a.m.
- Monday, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
Taking the stage will be a first-rate lineup of luminaries from the world of traditional Irish music:
- Sina Theil – Multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and winner of several Irish music awards, Theil was named Rising Star of 2022 at the American Celtic Listener Supported Music Awards. Don’t miss her!
- Strings & Things – back by popular demand, this original Irish folk/trad four-piece band toured in London, throughout Ireland and has headlined Raglan Road’s Great Irish Hooley with their own original sound and a variety of crossover tunes.
- The Byrne Brothers – Extraordinary father-and-sons quartet, back by demand, who tell stories through their music, singing and Irish dancing. Featured Rollicking Raglan Brunch performers!
- The Connemara Ramblers – Sam Carey and Orla Leavy delight audiences with their fresh Irish sounds.
- One for the Foxes – Exciting new transatlantic trio merging backgrounds in Irish and American folk music serve up an eclectic vibe.
- Oliver Havlin from County Down, Ireland, rocks tunes on guitar, fiddle and vocals.
- Raglan Road Irish Dancers – The award-winning troupe.
