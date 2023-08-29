ESPN Teams with Theater Sports Network for Theatrical Distribution of ACC Regular Season and College Football Playoff Games

ESPN has entered into a theatrical distribution agreement with Theater Sports Network to televise Atlantic Coast Conference college football games at movie theaters. Additionally, the agreement covers the New Year’s Six Bowl games including the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, the Capital One Orange Bowl, the CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game, and the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T.

In all, the agreement includes approximately 75 games during the 2023-24 college football season.

ACC games that air on ESPN platforms are available for Theater Sports Network distribution in the away team markets – or in both home and away markets for neutral site games.

The cost of attendance to watch the games will be determined by participating local theaters.

For more information and a schedule of games in specific areas, fans can visit theatersportsnetwork.com.

Theater Sports Network has partnered with MetaMedia as its live streaming distribution partner. MetaMedia is the world’s first global, cloud-based entertainment delivery platform for cinemas, drive-ins, and other out-of-home venues.

Currently connected to more than 5000 screens across the US and Canada in all the top 50 cities, MetaMedia seeks to expand and redefine the cinemagoing experience.

ESPN previously teamed up with Cinemark in 2021 and 2022 to make the College Football Playoff semifinal and National Championship games available to fans in theaters.

