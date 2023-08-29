Entertainment Earth Exclusive Jack Skellington Geeki Tiki Celebrates 30 Years of “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

The Nightmare Before Christmas is turning 30 this year and yes the celebration consists of tons of merchandise! Beeline Creative, the makers of Geeki Tiki have a brand new Jack Skellington mug that’s exclusive to Entertainment Earth that not only features the Pumpkin King in all his spooky glory, but also acknowledges the milestone anniversary.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s not everyday that your favorite Halloween/Christmas movie turns 30, so when it does, you’ve got to go all out!

The Nightmare Before Christmas has reached this magical year and Beeline Creative is celebrating with a new Jack Skellington mug you’ll be proud to have in your collection.

The Entertainment Earth exclusive is all about the Pumpkin King as Jack’s slightly sinister face smiles out at fans, potentially sparking nightmares if you’re not into the creepy thing. On the back side of the mug is a tombstone that reads “Jack Skellington | 1993-2023 | 30 Years.”

The base is covered in jack-o-lanterns and the entire collectible is presented in black and white. Distressed markings, and “wood grain” style carvings give the mug plenty of dimension, making this an amazing piece to acquire.

Whether brewing a deadly potion or just enjoying a refreshing fruity beverage, this mug is up for the task. It holds 22 oz of liquid so guests can sip away to their heart's content, preferably while watching the cult classic film.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Geeki Tiki is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Geeki Tiki is available for It is expected to ship to fans in October 2023. A link to this amazing collectible can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Jack Skellington 22 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $49.99

Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Cheers to the Pumpkin King!

Edition size: 600

Ceramic

Holds about 22 ounces

Approximately 7 1/2-inches tall x 4-inches in diameter

Beautifully raised relief.

Full color, open display box packaging.

Hand wash only.

Not dishwasher safe.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!