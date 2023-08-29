Jaleo Disney Springs Hosting 30th Anniversary Chef Dinner on September 5th

by |
Tags: , ,

Jaleo Disney Springs is hosting a 30th Anniversary Chef Dinner on September 5. The dinner follows Jaleo’s culinary team as they return from a trip to Spain with José Andrés himself.

What's Happening:

  • Jaleo Disney Springs is hosting a 30th Anniversary Chef Dinner taking place September 5.
  • The dinner follows Jaleo’s culinary team as they return from a trip to Spain with José Andrés himself.
  • The chefs bring back inspiration that will ensure an unforgettable evening of cuisine and wine in honor of Jaleo’s 30th anniversary.
  • Tickets are available here.

﻿September 5th 30th Anniversary Chef Dinner Full Menu:

Welcome:

  • Navaja con piñones y salsa verde: Razor clam with pine nuts from Andalucía with a sauce made from herbs and extra virgin olive oil
  • Paired With: Juve I Camps Millesime, Chardonnay 2012

First  Course:

  • “Snacks” of Tuna: Ventresca Sashimi, Bañuelos with lomo de atún and Jamon Iberico de Bellota, Tartelette of Tuna, Avocado, and Summer Truffles
  • Tosta de Solomillo y Queso Payoyo: Tenderloin from the Iberian Pig, Payoyo Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, and Caramelized Onions
  • Croqueta de Pollo “Jose’s Way”
  • Paired With: Bodegas Alvear Fino en Rama, Pedro Ximénez, D.O Montilla-Morriles

Second Course:

  • Gamba Roja “Como el Antonio” con Salsa Rosa: Lightly Fried Gamba Roja from Jose’s Favorite Restaurant in Zahara de Los Atúnes
  • Ensalada de Tomate con Lardo Ibérico: Tomato salad with Cured Iberico Fat Back
  • Paired With: Flor de Maga

Third Course:

  • Carabinero a la Crema: Tortellini, Carabinero Cream Sauce
  • Paired With: Avancia Blanco Nobleza, Godello, D.O Valdeorras

Fourth Course:

  • Carrillera de Iberico con Pure de Patatas: Iberico Pork Cheeks, Potato Puree, Wild Mushrooms
  • Paired With: Viña Gena Villota, Alomado

Fifth Course:

  • Texturas de Citricos: Yogurt Olive Oil Ice Cream, Orange Gelee, Candied Orange Peel, Arbequina
  • Paired With: Numero 2 de Jorge Ordonez, Muscat, Málaga

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning