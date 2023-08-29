Jaleo Disney Springs Hosting 30th Anniversary Chef Dinner on September 5th

Jaleo Disney Springs is hosting a 30th Anniversary Chef Dinner on September 5. The dinner follows Jaleo’s culinary team as they return from a trip to Spain with José Andrés himself.
What's Happening:
- The chefs bring back inspiration that will ensure an unforgettable evening of cuisine and wine in honor of Jaleo’s 30th anniversary.
- Tickets are available here.
September 5th 30th Anniversary Chef Dinner Full Menu:
Welcome:
- Navaja con piñones y salsa verde: Razor clam with pine nuts from Andalucía with a sauce made from herbs and extra virgin olive oil
- Paired With: Juve I Camps Millesime, Chardonnay 2012
First Course:
- “Snacks” of Tuna: Ventresca Sashimi, Bañuelos with lomo de atún and Jamon Iberico de Bellota, Tartelette of Tuna, Avocado, and Summer Truffles
- Tosta de Solomillo y Queso Payoyo: Tenderloin from the Iberian Pig, Payoyo Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, and Caramelized Onions
- Croqueta de Pollo “Jose’s Way”
- Paired With: Bodegas Alvear Fino en Rama, Pedro Ximénez, D.O Montilla-Morriles
Second Course:
- Gamba Roja “Como el Antonio” con Salsa Rosa: Lightly Fried Gamba Roja from Jose’s Favorite Restaurant in Zahara de Los Atúnes
- Ensalada de Tomate con Lardo Ibérico: Tomato salad with Cured Iberico Fat Back
- Paired With: Flor de Maga
Third Course:
- Carabinero a la Crema: Tortellini, Carabinero Cream Sauce
- Paired With: Avancia Blanco Nobleza, Godello, D.O Valdeorras
Fourth Course:
- Carrillera de Iberico con Pure de Patatas: Iberico Pork Cheeks, Potato Puree, Wild Mushrooms
- Paired With: Viña Gena Villota, Alomado
Fifth Course:
- Texturas de Citricos: Yogurt Olive Oil Ice Cream, Orange Gelee, Candied Orange Peel, Arbequina
- Paired With: Numero 2 de Jorge Ordonez, Muscat, Málaga
