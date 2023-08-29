Jaleo Disney Springs Hosting 30th Anniversary Chef Dinner on September 5th

Jaleo Disney Springs is hosting a 30th Anniversary Chef Dinner on September 5. The dinner follows Jaleo’s culinary team as they return from a trip to Spain with José Andrés himself.

Tickets are available here

﻿September 5th 30th Anniversary Chef Dinner Full Menu:

Welcome:

Navaja con piñones y salsa verde: Razor clam with pine nuts from Andalucía with a sauce made from herbs and extra virgin olive oil

Paired With: Juve I Camps Millesime, Chardonnay 2012

First Course:

“Snacks” of Tuna: Ventresca Sashimi, Bañuelos with lomo de atún and Jamon Iberico de Bellota, Tartelette of Tuna, Avocado, and Summer Truffles

Tosta de Solomillo y Queso Payoyo: Tenderloin from the Iberian Pig, Payoyo Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, and Caramelized Onions

Croqueta de Pollo “Jose’s Way”

Paired With: Bodegas Alvear Fino en Rama, Pedro Ximénez, D.O Montilla-Morriles

Second Course:

Gamba Roja “Como el Antonio” con Salsa Rosa: Lightly Fried Gamba Roja from Jose’s Favorite Restaurant in Zahara de Los Atúnes

Ensalada de Tomate con Lardo Ibérico: Tomato salad with Cured Iberico Fat Back

Paired With: Flor de Maga

Third Course:

Carabinero a la Crema: Tortellini, Carabinero Cream Sauce

Paired With: Avancia Blanco Nobleza, Godello, D.O Valdeorras

Fourth Course:

Carrillera de Iberico con Pure de Patatas: Iberico Pork Cheeks, Potato Puree, Wild Mushrooms

Paired With: Viña Gena Villota, Alomado

Fifth Course:

Texturas de Citricos: Yogurt Olive Oil Ice Cream, Orange Gelee, Candied Orange Peel, Arbequina

Paired With: Numero 2 de Jorge Ordonez, Muscat, Málaga