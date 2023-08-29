John McEnroe to Miss ESPN’s US Open Coverage with COVID

Tennis legend and ESPN analyst John McEnroe has announced that he has tested positive for COVID and will miss ESPN’s coverage of the US Open.

  • The official ESPN PR X account shared the following message from McEnroe:
  • McEnroe also hosts McEnroe’s Places, a tennis-centric expansion of the Peyton’s Places franchise, exclusively on ESPN+.
  • Through conversations with legends of the past and present, John will showcase what makes the game a worldwide sensation.
  • The first seven episodes of the series are currently streaming on ESPN+.
  • The US Open kicked off yesterday on ESPN.