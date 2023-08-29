Avengers Assemble at RSVLTS for Powerful New Marvel Collection

Alright Avengers, it’s time to assemble! Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have teamed up once again for their first group appearance at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts). The fashion brand has launched a four-shirt collection inspired by the collective and its most popular members.

We always love it when RSVLTS introduces a Marvel-themed collection and today that tapping into the spirit of one of the comic world’s earliest team ups: The Avengers!

Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch… they are all present and accounted for in the latest Marvel x RSVLTS collection.

You gotta lead with a logo right? The famous Avengers “A” is the main focal point of the “A is For Avengers” top featuring miniature versions of characters mentioned above plus Falcon, Hawkeye, Black Widow and more.

“A IS FOR AVENGERS” – RSVLTS

Next we have “Fight to the Finish” which is covered in the names, masks, and signature weapons that belong to our favorite heroes. The black background gives way to a prismatic red, white and blue scheme that adds some dimension to the shirt. Oh! and Fight to the Finish is available in a Ladies cut too.

FIGHT TO THE FINISH – RSVLTS

FIGHT TO THE FINISH – RSVLTS (Ladies Cut)

“Origin Stories” gives us a look at the heroes in their earliest moments, as they are becoming the powered beings we know and love.

ORIGIN STORIES – RSVLTS

Then this assortment wraps up with “Super Symbols” a cool almost checkered button down dotted with character icons like a shield, fist, headpiece….

SUPER SYMBOLS – RSVLTS

The Marvel x RSVLTS Avengers collection is available now on the RSVLTS site

As usual, the shirts are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70).

