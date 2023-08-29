National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Announces 2023 Gold and Silver Circle Inductees

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the 2023 Gold and Silver Circle Inductees who will be feted at the 44th Annual News & Documentary Awards on September 27th and September 28th in New York.
What’s Happening:
- These honorees are an elite group of professionals who have made significant contributions to television in the field of news and documentaries.
- The Gold and Silver Circle is a society of honor. Inductees are exceptional professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years, respectively. They represent the best and brightest in the industry.
- Nominees within The Walt Disney Company have been bolded.
Gold Circle – 2023 News Inductees:
- David Martin, National Security Correspondent, CBS News
- John Quiñones, ABC News Correspondent, "20/20," "Nightline,” "Good Morning America” and Anchor, “What Would You Do,” ABC News
- Dan Rather, Anchor, Journalist, Founder, News and Guts
Silver Circle – 2023 News Inductees:
- Steve Fastook, Senior Vice President of Operations, CNBC
- Kim Godwin, President, ABC News
- Rand Morrison, Executive Producer, CBS News Sunday Morning, CBS News
- Steve Osunsami, Senior National Correspondent, ABC News
- Otto Padron, President & CEO, Meruelo Media
- Thomas Snowden, Editor, NBC News
Gold Circle – 2023 Documentary Inductees:
- Jon Alpert, Documentarian, Journalist, CoFounder of DCTV
- Keiko Tsuno, Documentarian, Journalist, CoFounder of DCTV
Silver Circle – 2023 Documentary Inductees:
- Daniel H. Birman, Documentarian, Birman Productions
- Lois Vossen, Executive Producer, Independent Lens
- Chris White, Executive Producer, American Documentary
What They’re Saying:
- Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS: “This year's Gold & Silver honorees are recognized for their phenomenal and continuing contributions to our television industry. Their persistent excellence of craft has enabled viewers to be better informed about the issues of the day, even as the character of the news cycle has evolved so markedly over the storied course of their careers. We celebrate the courage of these professionals and salute the vital storytelling they bring to our screens."