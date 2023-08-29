National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Announces 2023 Gold and Silver Circle Inductees

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the 2023 Gold and Silver Circle Inductees who will be feted at the 44th Annual News & Documentary Awards on September 27th and September 28th in New York.

These honorees are an elite group of professionals who have made significant contributions to television in the field of news and documentaries.

The Gold and Silver Circle is a society of honor. Inductees are exceptional professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years, respectively. They represent the best and brightest in the industry.

Nominees within The Walt Disney Company have been bolded.

Gold Circle – 2023 News Inductees:

David Martin, National Security Correspondent, CBS News

John Quiñones, ABC News Correspondent, "20/20," "Nightline,” "Good Morning America” and Anchor, “What Would You Do,” ABC News

Dan Rather, Anchor, Journalist, Founder, News and Guts

Silver Circle – 2023 News Inductees:

Steve Fastook, Senior Vice President of Operations, CNBC

Kim Godwin, President, ABC News

Rand Morrison, Executive Producer, CBS News Sunday Morning, CBS News

Steve Osunsami, Senior National Correspondent, ABC News

Otto Padron, President & CEO, Meruelo Media

Thomas Snowden, Editor, NBC News

Gold Circle – 2023 Documentary Inductees:

Jon Alpert, Documentarian, Journalist, CoFounder of DCTV

Keiko Tsuno, Documentarian, Journalist, CoFounder of DCTV

Silver Circle – 2023 Documentary Inductees:

Daniel H. Birman, Documentarian, Birman Productions

Lois Vossen, Executive Producer, Independent Lens

Chris White, Executive Producer, American Documentary

