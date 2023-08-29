Universal Orlando to Remain Open During Hurricane Idalia, Early Entry Cancelled

Universal Orlando Resort has shared a minor update regarding operations on Wednesday, August 30th.

What’s Happening:

With Hurricane Idalia scheduled to arrive on the west coast of Florida in the early hours of Wednesday, August 30th, Universal Orlando has shared an update on park operations for the day.

Universal Orlando Resort theme parks including Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay are planning to open and operate as normal at 9:00 am on Wednesday, August 30th.

However, the usual Early Park Admission benefit for on-site hotel guests, select Annual Passholders and other select travel trade clients will not be offered on this day.

This is to allow team members additional time to prepare the parks for opening after the storm.

Universal Orlando Resort hotels remain operational as they focus on taking care of guests.

The Annual Passholder preview of the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store is still scheduled to go ahead as planned, according to a reply from the official Universal Orlando Twitter (X) account

The Tribute Store preview will take place from 11:00 a.m.–park close, but that is of course subject to change.

You can read Universal Orlando’s complete Severe Weather Policy here