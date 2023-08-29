Walt Disney World Offering Hotel Discounts for Evacuees, First Responders and Travel Flexibility in Preparation for Hurricane Idalia

Currently, Walt Disney World Resort is operating under normal conditions as they continue to monitor Hurricane Idalia. Here are the latest updates concerning evacuees and first responders support as well as travel flexibility.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World is offering hotel discounts for evacuees and first responders, as well as travel flexibility for those whose vacations have been impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

Evacuees & First Responders Support:

Florida residents evacuating from the storm and first responders assisting in storm-related recovery efforts may also receive 50% off Disney Resort hotel stays on the evenings of August 29-31, 2023.

For evacuees, please call 407-W-DISNEY for details.

For first responders, please call 407-828-3200 (Option 3).

This applies to new bookings only and is based on availability.

Travel Flexibility:

At this time, change and cancellation fees imposed by Disney will be waived for check-in dates of August 28, 2023 through September 4, 2023.

Guests currently staying at our Disney Resort hotels whose travel plans have been impacted by the storm may receive a discounted rate to extend their stay through the evening of August 31, if needed, by visiting the front desk.

Storm Recovery:

Walt Disney World is prepared to once again serve as a staging area for storm-related recovery efforts for the state of Florida.