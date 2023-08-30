ABC7 New York Hosting “Back to School: Academic Recovery” Town Hall on September 6th

As kids head back to class, ABC7/WABC-TV NY will examine the challenges impacting educators and administrators with the “Back to School: Academic Recovery” town hall special.

  • The town hall special will be hosted by WABC-TV Eyewitness News This Morning weekday co-anchor Mike Marza and reporter and co-anchor of Eyewitness News Saturday and Sunday mornings Michelle Charlesworth.
  • It will take place on Wednesday, September 6th (5:00-6:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC7’s streaming and digital platforms: onlinemobile and connected TV apps.
  • WABC-TV New York’s president and general manager, Marilu Galvez, will welcome a group of education experts to speak on the panel, which will include esteemed guest New York City Department of Education Chancellor David Banks, for an hour-long discussion on topics ranging from managing the asylum-seeker crisis to pandemic-related academic challenges to safety and more.

  • Additional guest panelists include the following:
    • Daniel Weisberg, first deputy chancellor
    • Carolyne V. Quintana, deputy chancellor of Teaching and Learning
    • Kara Ahmed, Ed.D., deputy chancellor of Early Childhood Education
    • Danika Rux, Ed.D, deputy chancellor (I.A.) of School Leadership
    • Kenita D. Lloyd, deputy chancellor of Family and Community Engagement and External Affairs
    • Mark Rampersant, chief of Safety
    • Jade Grieve, chief of Student Pathway