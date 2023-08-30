Cakeworthy Celebrates Disney Halloween with Styles Featuring “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and More

Disney and Cakeworthy have teamed up again for a new series of fashionable apparel that boasts a spooky vibe! The latest styles to pop up on shopDisney are inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, Haunted Mansion, and Disney Halloween.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Halloween season is nearly here and as the weather shifts to cooler days it’s time to put some warm styles in your wardrobe.

Fortunately Cakeworthy has you covered with cozy flannels, sweaters, and dresses designed for the season that feature Halloween-esque Disney characters and themes like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Haunted Mansion.

The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-Dark Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy

Jack and Sally and two famous Haunted Mansion quotes make up the flannel shirt assortment, while Mickey Mouse experiments with some different costume looks like a Vampire, jack-o-lantern, and ghost.

Mickey Mouse Halloween Ghost Dress for Women by Cakeworthy

There’s also an Allover Print (AOP) tee for The Nightmare Before Christmas and a gorgeous mesh top with Jack in front of a glowing full moon.

The Nightmare Before Christmas T-Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – 30th Anniversary

Cakeworth’s Disney Halloween styles are available now on shopDisney and prices range from $29.99-$79.99.

and prices range from $29.99-$79.99. Links to the new collections can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington Mesh Top for Women by Cakeworthy – The Nightmare Before Christmas – 30th Anniversary

Jack Skellington Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – The Nightmare Before Christmas – 30th Anniversary

Sally Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – The Nightmare Before Christmas – 30th Anniversary

Haunted Mansion

Hitchhiking Ghosts Glow-in-the-Dark Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – The Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Cardigan for Adults by Cakeworthy

Disney Halloween

Mickey Mouse Vampire Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Cakeworthy

Mickey Mouse Halloween Cardigan for Adults by Cakeworthy

Mickey Mouse Halloween Dress for Women by Cakeworthy

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!