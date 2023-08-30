Disney Investors Suing Company Over Alleged “Cost-Shifting Scheme” to Hide Streaming Losses

Investors in The Walt Disney Company have filed a complaint against the company in California federal court, alleging Disney used a “cost-shifting scheme” to mislead investors regarding the success of Disney+ under Bob Chapek’s lead, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The complaint was filed on August 23rd and is reportedly at least the third taking issue with Disney’s efforts to boost Disney+ subscriptions.

The suit claims Disney executives, including then-CEO Bob Chapek, hid the expense and difficulty of maintaining the subscriber growth of Disney+.

Chapek said in December 2020 that “Disney+ has exceeded our wildest expectations with 86.8 million subscribers as of December 2″ and that the “success” of the platform has “bolstered our confidence in our continued acceleration towards a DTC-first business model.”

However, last year, Disney reported that in 2021, it missed analyst estimates by wide margins on revenue, sales and earnings.

In Q4 2022, the company’s direct-to-consumer arm, which includes Disney+, ESPN Hulu

The complaint also mentions the average revenue per Disney+ subscriber being lower than anticipated because of the Disney bundle:

