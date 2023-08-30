Hasbro Marvel Legends Unveils New Infinity Saga Figures

Hasbro Marvel Legends has unveiled eight new figures inspired by iconic appearances from heroes in Marvel Studios’ The Infinity Saga.

All of these figures will be available for pre-order tomorrow, August 31, at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

These figures will be $24.99 each and will be available this fall. Take a look at all eight new figures below:

Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark II

After escaping capture overseas, intrepid inventor Tony Stark built the Mark II Armor: a sleek, nearly invincible suit equipped with powerful Repulsor Blasts and boot boosters for flight.

This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Iron Man .

. Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including Repulsor Blast FX

Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark 46

The chief source of funding and equipment for the Avengers, Tony Stark still finds time to suit up and join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as Iron Man.

This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Captain America: Civil War .

. Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including alternate hands and Repulsor Blast FX.

Marvel Legends Series Marvel's War Machine

With a new modular Gatling Cannon and enough firepower to take on a legion

This quality 6-inch scale War Machine figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Captain America: Civil War .

. Includes figure and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories including a Gatling Cannon accessory.

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man

Pitted against Captain America, Tony Stark seeks allies to help persuade the Avengers to sign the Sokovia Accords – including New York’s newest super hero, web-slinging high-schooler Peter Parker.

This quality 6-inch scale Spider-Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Captain America: Civil War .

. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including alternate hands and an alternate head.

Marvel Legends Series Captain America

Equipped with a streamlined new uniform and his Vibranium shield, Captain America leads a team of covert S.H.I.E.L.D. operatives on clandestine missions into the most dangerous corners of the world.

This quality 6-inch scale Captain America figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier .

. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including an alternate head.

Marvel Legends Series Black Widow

Working alongside Captain America, Super Spy Black Widow makes a discovery that hints at a sinister worldwide conspiracy – and must do whatever it takes to counteract it.

This quality 6-inch scale Black Widow figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier .

. Includes figure and 7 entertainment-inspired accessories including an alternate head, based on her appearance in Captain America: Civil War.

Marvel Legends Series Thor

The mighty Thor once again wields his thunder-powered hammer, Mjolnir, against a sinister gathering darkness that threatens to eclipse the Nine Realms of the Cosmos.

This quality 6-inch scale Thor figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Thor: The Dark World .

. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including his hammer, Mjolnir.

Marvel Legends Series Bruce Banner