Hasbro Marvel Legends Unveils New Infinity Saga Figures

Hasbro Marvel Legends has unveiled eight new figures inspired by iconic appearances from heroes in Marvel Studios’ The Infinity Saga.
- All of these figures will be available for pre-order tomorrow, August 31, at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.
- These figures will be $24.99 each and will be available this fall. Take a look at all eight new figures below:
Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark II
- After escaping capture overseas, intrepid inventor Tony Stark built the Mark II Armor: a sleek, nearly invincible suit equipped with powerful Repulsor Blasts and boot boosters for flight.
- This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Iron Man.
- Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including Repulsor Blast FX.
Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Mark 46
- The chief source of funding and equipment for the Avengers, Tony Stark still finds time to suit up and join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as Iron Man.
- This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Captain America: Civil War.
- Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including alternate hands and Repulsor Blast FX.
Marvel Legends Series Marvel's War Machine
- With a new modular Gatling Cannon and enough firepower to take on a legion of enemies, the War Machine – AKA Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes – is a true one-man army.
- This quality 6-inch scale War Machine figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Captain America: Civil War.
- Includes figure and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories including a Gatling Cannon accessory.
Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man
- Pitted against Captain America, Tony Stark seeks allies to help persuade the Avengers to sign the Sokovia Accords – including New York’s newest super hero, web-slinging high-schooler Peter Parker.
- This quality 6-inch scale Spider-Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Captain America: Civil War.
- Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including alternate hands and an alternate head.
Marvel Legends Series Captain America
- Equipped with a streamlined new uniform and his Vibranium shield, Captain America leads a team of covert S.H.I.E.L.D. operatives on clandestine missions into the most dangerous corners of the world.
- This quality 6-inch scale Captain America figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
- Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including an alternate head.
Marvel Legends Series Black Widow
- Working alongside Captain America, Super Spy Black Widow makes a discovery that hints at a sinister worldwide conspiracy – and must do whatever it takes to counteract it.
- This quality 6-inch scale Black Widow figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
- Includes figure and 7 entertainment-inspired accessories including an alternate head, based on her appearance in Captain America: Civil War.
Marvel Legends Series Thor
- The mighty Thor once again wields his thunder-powered hammer, Mjolnir, against a sinister gathering darkness that threatens to eclipse the Nine Realms of the Cosmos.
- This quality 6-inch scale Thor figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Thor: The Dark World.
- Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including his hammer, Mjolnir.
Marvel Legends Series Bruce Banner
- Still struggling with the volatility of his alter ego, Bruce Banner must make peace with himself to help stop Thanos from wreaking havoc across the galaxy.
- This quality 6-inch scale Bruce Banner figure features deco and design inspired by the character’s appearance in Avengers: Infinity War.
- Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including alternate hands.