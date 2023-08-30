Haunted Mansion Collectible Trading Cards Available to Magic Key Holders in September

Magic Key holders can get a series of four collectible trading cards, each featuring an iconic Haunted Mansion attraction character. A different card will be released each week from September 4 through September 28.

What’s Happening:

Are these cards actually changing, or is it your imagination?

Magic Key holders can see these happy haunts materialize with a series of four collectible trading cards, each featuring an iconic Haunted Mansion attraction character and the Cast Member who brought them to "ghost life!"

A different card will be released each week.

When and Where:

September 4 – September 28 (Mondays-Thursdays only)

Disneyana at Disneyland

Details:

Magic Key Holder must be present with a valid Magic Key pass.

One per Magic Key Holder, per lenticular card.

Available while supplies last.

Subject to change or cancellation without notice. Valid park admission and park reservation required for park entry.