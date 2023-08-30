Haunted Mansion Collectible Trading Cards Available to Magic Key Holders in September

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Magic Key holders can get a series of four collectible trading cards, each featuring an iconic Haunted Mansion attraction character. A different card will be released each week from September 4 through September 28.

What’s Happening:

  • Are these cards actually changing, or is it your imagination?
  • Magic Key holders can see these happy haunts materialize with a series of four collectible trading cards, each featuring an iconic Haunted Mansion attraction character and the Cast Member who brought them to "ghost life!"
  • A different card will be released each week.

When and Where:

  • September 4 – September 28 (Mondays-Thursdays only)
  • Disneyana at Disneyland Park, during regular operating hours

Details:

  • Magic Key Holder must be present with a valid Magic Key pass.
  • One per Magic Key Holder, per lenticular card.
  • Available while supplies last.
  • Subject to change or cancellation without notice. Valid park admission and park reservation required for park entry.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning