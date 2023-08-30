Haunted Mansion Collectible Trading Cards Available to Magic Key Holders in September

Magic Key holders can get a series of four collectible trading cards, each featuring an iconic Haunted Mansion attraction character. A different card will be released each week from September 4 through September 28.
What’s Happening:
- Are these cards actually changing, or is it your imagination?
- Magic Key holders can see these happy haunts materialize with a series of four collectible trading cards, each featuring an iconic Haunted Mansion attraction character and the Cast Member who brought them to "ghost life!"
- A different card will be released each week.
When and Where:
- September 4 – September 28 (Mondays-Thursdays only)
- Disneyana at Disneyland Park, during regular operating hours
Details:
- Magic Key Holder must be present with a valid Magic Key pass.
- One per Magic Key Holder, per lenticular card.
- Available while supplies last.
- Subject to change or cancellation without notice. Valid park admission and park reservation required for park entry.
