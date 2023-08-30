Knott’s Berry Farm Introduces the Berry Market Subscription Box

Knott’s Berry Farm has introduced the Berry Market Subscription Box. This is a quarterly subscription of some of the most popular goodies as well as new surprises. The September Harvest Box is available through September 6.
What’s Happening:
- Welcome to the Knott’s Berry Farm Market box. The Boysenberry was first introduced at Knott’s Berry Farm and has a delicious and unexpected flavor unique in the family of Berries.
- Each unique Market box will be filled with a selection of their most popular Boysenberry inspired foods and seasonal introductions for you to serve and enjoy.
- Click here to order.
The Harvest Box:
- Introducing the Harvest Box! For the first Market box, they wanted to acknowledge the annual Boysenberry Harvest from May to July.
- Boysenberries have a short season and require very special handling since they are incredibly juicy and thin-skinned.
- Each berry is hand-picked and selected for ripeness which contributes to their excellent tart flavor and touch of sweetness. Get some Boysenberry favorites and new surprises! Value of $55.95.
Subscriptions:
- Quarterly Subscription – Choose From 1, 2, 3, Or 4 Boxes
- Boxes ship in September, December, March, and June
- September Box: On sale now! Availability ends Sept. 6. Ships the 2nd week in September.
- December Box: Ships the 2nd week in December (just in time for Christmas!).
- March Box: Ships the 2nd week in March.
- June Box: Ships the 2nd week in June.
- Available for US delivery only at this time.