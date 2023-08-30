Knott’s Berry Farm Introduces the Berry Market Subscription Box

Knott’s Berry Farm has introduced the Berry Market Subscription Box. This is a quarterly subscription of some of the most popular goodies as well as new surprises. The September Harvest Box is available through September 6.

What’s Happening:

  • Welcome to the Knott’s Berry Farm Market box. The Boysenberry was first introduced at Knott’s Berry Farm and has a delicious and unexpected flavor unique in the family of Berries.
  • Each unique Market box will be filled with a selection of their most popular Boysenberry inspired foods and seasonal introductions for you to serve and enjoy.
  • Click here to order.

The Harvest Box:

  • Introducing the Harvest Box! For the first Market box, they wanted to acknowledge the annual Boysenberry Harvest from May to July.
  • Boysenberries have a short season and require very special handling since they are incredibly juicy and thin-skinned.
  • Each berry is hand-picked and selected for ripeness which contributes to their excellent tart flavor and touch of sweetness. Get some Boysenberry favorites and new surprises! Value of $55.95.

Subscriptions:

  • Quarterly Subscription – Choose From 1, 2, 3, Or 4 Boxes
  • Boxes ship in September, December, March, and June
  • September Box: On sale now! Availability ends Sept. 6. Ships the 2nd week in September.
  • December Box: Ships the 2nd week in December (just in time for Christmas!).
  • March Box: Ships the 2nd week in March.
  • June Box: Ships the 2nd week in June.
  • Available for US delivery only at this time.