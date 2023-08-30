Knott’s Berry Farm Introduces the Berry Market Subscription Box

Knott’s Berry Farm has introduced the Berry Market Subscription Box. This is a quarterly subscription of some of the most popular goodies as well as new surprises. The September Harvest Box is available through September 6.

What’s Happening:

Welcome to the Knott’s Berry Farm Market box. The Boysenberry was first introduced at Knott’s Berry Farm and has a delicious and unexpected flavor unique in the family of Berries.

Each unique Market box will be filled with a selection of their most popular Boysenberry inspired foods and seasonal introductions for you to serve and enjoy.

The Harvest Box:

Introducing the Harvest Box! For the first Market box, they wanted to acknowledge the annual Boysenberry Harvest from May to July.

Boysenberries have a short season and require very special handling since they are incredibly juicy and thin-skinned.

Each berry is hand-picked and selected for ripeness which contributes to their excellent tart flavor and touch of sweetness. Get some Boysenberry favorites and new surprises! Value of $55.95.

Subscriptions: