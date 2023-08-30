Marvel Move Now Available on iPhone and Android

If you're wanting to reach some new fitness goals and are a Marvel fan you will love the new Marvel Move. Walk, jog, and run alongside Super Heroes like the X-Men, Thor, Hulk, and Doctor Strange in thrilling interactive audio adventures.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Move is a new interactive fitness adventure for smartphones.
- The collaboration features top-tier talent and fan-favorite Marvel characters, including Thor, Loki, Hulk, and the X-Men.
- With regular new workouts and ongoing storylines, users of all abilities can choose to walk, jog, or run through immersive, interactive audio narratives that will fully transport runners into the Marvel Universe.
- Coming soon to Marvel Move, Descend into a dark criminal underworld alongside Daredevil and bring down the entire house of cards.
- Exclusively available in ZRX on iPhone and Android, from the co-creators of Zombies, Run.
About Marvel Move: (According to the official website)
- Brand new workouts:Thrilling new stories every month to motivate you to get fit, with all your favorite Super Heroes.
- Explore the story: After your workout, discover more through intriguing story emails and gorgeous digital collectibles!
- Fully featured: Review your performance with detailed maps, charts, and statistics, in the app and online
- Unbeatable motivation: Speed up with fully-customisable enemy chases. Get ready to escape Sentinels with Wolverine!
- Made for you: Walking, jogging, and running tracking that's perfect for all abilities. Outdoors, indoors, and on treadmills – we do it all.
- 5K Training: Embark on our expert-designed 8 week 5K training program, perfect for beginners.