Marvel Move Now Available on iPhone and Android

If you're wanting to reach some new fitness goals and are a Marvel fan you will love the new Marvel Move. Walk, jog, and run alongside Super Heroes like the X-Men, Thor, Hulk, and Doctor Strange in thrilling interactive audio adventures.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Move is a new interactive fitness adventure for smartphones.

The collaboration features top-tier talent and fan-favorite Marvel characters, including Thor, Loki

With regular new workouts and ongoing storylines, users of all abilities can choose to walk, jog, or run through immersive, interactive audio narratives that will fully transport runners into the Marvel Universe.

Coming soon to Marvel Move, Descend into a dark criminal underworld alongside Daredevil and bring down the entire house of cards.

Exclusively available in ZRX on iPhone Android

About Marvel Move: (According to the official website)