Meet Mia from Marvel’s Upcoming Comic Series “G.O.D.S.”

As Marvel continues to introduce new characters from their upcoming comic series “G.O.D.S.,” the next one up is Mia the magic girl.

The highly-anticipated series will introduce fans to an exciting new cast of characters, some of which readers have already met this summer in special bonus pages in select titles. From powerful mystics to daring scientists to chaos bringers, these characters exist outside the fight between good and evil and devote their time to upholding the very building blocks of creation. They may be new to readers but they’ve been scheming and clashing with each other for eons and are privy to startling truths your favorite heroes and villains wish they knew! This week, some of the major players of G.O.D.S. will be spotlighted in special teasers and concept art.

Despite her bubbly and upbeat personality, Mia never quite felt like she belonged—but all that will change when she gets pulled into the quiet conflict between The-Powers-That-Be and The-Natural-Order-of-Things.

Although her magical predisposition better suits The-Powers-That-Be, The-Natural-Order-of-Things has taken a keen interest in her. Regardless of what side of this delicate truce she falls on, one thing is abundantly clear: she's destined to lead an extraordinary life.

Prepare to meet Mia the Magic Girl in “G.O.D.S. #2″ by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti, on sale November 8 and check out new concept art and teaser images below:

Stay tuned for more G.O.D.S. character spotlights throughout the week.

Last week, Hickman, Schiti, Marvel startling details about “G.O.D.S.”

