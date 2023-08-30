Sensational Six Earring Sets from Girls Crew Now Available on shopDisney

Whether you’re a first time Disney fashionista or just love collecting Disney themed jewelry for your daily adventures, shopDisney has tons of styles to check out including newly added selections from Girls Crew!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

At long last, Girls Crew is bringing their signature Mix and Match earring collections to shopDisney with styles featuring the Sensational Six!

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto bring their smiling faces and cheery energy to these lovely earring sets that will add the perfect amount of magic to your wardrobe.

Fans can purchase earring sets of four that include the popular character icons and other symbols to mix and match to your heart’s content!

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Icon Earrings Set by Girls Crew – Blue

Other sets are centered around couples and are presented in blue and pink pearlescent designs or faceted gemstones.

Finally Girls Crew also has three standard earrings for Pluto, Goofy, and Mickey and Minnie (couple).

Pluto Earrings by Girls Crew

The new Disney Girls Crew earrings are available now on shopDisney and prices range from $45-$85. Links to the jewelry sets can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

