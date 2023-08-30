“The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports” Makes Its TV Debut September 12th on ESPN

The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports will make its TV debut on Tuesday, September 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and available after the initial airing for on-demand streaming on ESPN+. This production examines the relationship between sports and hip-hop.

What’s Happening:

  • Sports and Hip Hop are two pillars of Black culture that empowered a community to be heard and celebrated against the backdrop of cultural oppression and political persecution.
  • As the 50th anniversary of the founding of Hip Hop is celebrated, a new ESPN special presentation examines the evolution of this defining culture and its relationship with sports, through nostalgic archives, historic moments and original interviews from those who lived it.
  • The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports, an E60 production in association with ESPN Films, will make its television debut on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, available immediately after the initial airing for on-demand streaming on ESPN+.
  • Fifty years ago in the Bronx, a new genre of music was born, the product of a people searching for their voice and the opportunity to be heard.
  • For decades, the community was bound by the words of leaders like Martin Luther King and Malcolm X before their assassinations attempted to thwart the messaging.  
  • While their lives ended, the impact of their words never would, instead paving the way for others.
  • Soon, athletes and entertainers would step to the microphone and boldly become the sound of a new generation and an inspiration to their people.
  • When the world looked to silence them, the culture found a way to speak louder than ever before.
  • From Muhammad Ali to Public Enemy, Jay-Z to Lebron James and beyond, the impact on sports has been indelible.

Many rappers, artists and other personalities from the world of Hip Hop are interviewed in the program, including:

  • Big Daddy Kane – rapper
  • Fab 5 Freddy – director and cultural icon
  • Fat Joe – rapper
  • DJ Jazzy Jeff — DJ
  • Rakim — rapper
  • E-40 – rapper
  • Killer Mike – rapper
  • MC Lyte – rapper
  • Rick Ross — rapper
  • Ice Cube – rapper/actor
  • Luther Campbell (Uncle Luke) – rapper
  • Charlamagne The God – radio host
  • Too Short – rapper
  • Among other voices in the program:
  • Nikole-Hannah Jones – writer “The 1619 Project” (The New York Times Magazine)
  • Angele Rye – host and cultural commentator
  • Michael Eric Dyson – author Entertaining Race
  • Dr. Todd Boyd – professor of Race and Culture, University of Southern California
  • Laila Ali – daughter of Muhammad Ali and former professional boxer
  • Michael Wilbon – journalist
  • Jemele Hill – journalist
  • Danyel Smith – author
  • Ari Melber – host, MSNBC’s The Beat
  • Leslie Small – film director; PhD in Economic Development
  • Jesse Washington – journalist/filmmaker
  • Jalen Rose – former NBA and college basketball player
  • Justin Tinsley – sports and culture reporter