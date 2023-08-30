“The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports” Makes Its TV Debut September 12th on ESPN

The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports will make its TV debut on Tuesday, September 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and available after the initial airing for on-demand streaming on ESPN+. This production examines the relationship between sports and hip-hop.

Sports and Hip Hop are two pillars of Black culture that empowered a community to be heard and celebrated against the backdrop of cultural oppression and political persecution.

As the 50th anniversary of the founding of Hip Hop is celebrated, a new ESPN special presentation examines the evolution of this defining culture and its relationship with sports, through nostalgic archives, historic moments and original interviews from those who lived it.

The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports , an E60 production in association with ESPN Films, will make its television debut on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, available immediately after the initial airing for on-demand streaming on ESPN+.

Fifty years ago in the Bronx, a new genre of music was born, the product of a people searching for their voice and the opportunity to be heard.

For decades, the community was bound by the words of leaders like Martin Luther King and Malcolm X before their assassinations attempted to thwart the messaging.

While their lives ended, the impact of their words never would, instead paving the way for others.

Soon, athletes and entertainers would step to the microphone and boldly become the sound of a new generation and an inspiration to their people.

When the world looked to silence them, the culture found a way to speak louder than ever before.

From Muhammad Ali to Public Enemy, Jay-Z to Lebron James and beyond, the impact on sports has been indelible.

Many rappers, artists and other personalities from the world of Hip Hop are interviewed in the program, including: