Cubisk Core Disrupts The System In October With Debut of “G.O.D.S. #1”

Cubisk Core is set to disrupt the system and usher in a new age of in G.O.D.S. #1, with Marvel giving a sneak peek at designs and teaser images spotlighting the new character, set to debut this October.

What’s Happening:

Marvel’s pantheon of cosmic entities have faithful servants that walk among us as members of two opposing factions: the powerful mystics of THE-POWERS-THAT-BE and the brilliant scientific minds of THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS.

For eons, they’ve clashed and schemed with all of reality hanging in the balance until they formed a fragile pact. Now, a mysterious rogue agent by the name of Cubisk Core has shattered that uneasy peace, and this secret war will come out of the shadows for the first time in Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s G.O.D.S.!

The highly-anticipated series will introduce fans to an exciting new cast of characters, some of which readers have already met this summer in special bonus pages in select titles.

These characters exist outside the fight between heroes and villains and devote their time to upholding the very building blocks of creation.

This week, some of the major players of G.O.D.S. have been spotlighted in special teasers and concept art. Today, it’s time to meet the character who wants to bring it all down—CUBISK CORE! To usher in a new age, Cubisk will have to unleash a Babylon Event, a rare occurrence with the potential to annihilate every last aspect of reality!

In his quest for power, Cubisk Core got caught up in a conflict between two major Marvel forces: The-Powers-That-Be and The-Natural-Order-of-Things. Now, he has emerged with a new mission, and he will stop at nothing to usher in a new age by eradicating The-Natural-Order-of-Things—even if it means sacrificing thousands of lives in the process. Nearly impossible to stop, he wields the immense power he always craved; and to think, all it cost him was his soul.

What They’re Saying: