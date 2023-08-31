Disney Entertainment Television Names Remi Yamamoto VP Media Relations

- Remi Yamamoto is the new VP media relations at Disney Entertainment Television.
- This came after Yamamoto served as special assistant to President Joe Biden and senior adviser to the office of the chief of staff.
- She was a spokesperson for the administration, working on strategic communications and press strategy while being Biden’s traveling national press secretary during the 2020 campaign.
- In Yamamoto’s new role, she will report to Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, executive VP publicity and head of communications at Disney Entertainment TV.
- She will be responsible for cross-brand messaging and communications strategies across Disney Entertainment TV’s portfolio.
- Yamamoto will also oversee the teams for crisis communications and issue-oriented messaging.
- “I am deeply honored to begin my next chapter at Disney Entertainment,” Yamamoto said in a statement. “Disney has been a part of my life for a long time, and the company’s world-class entertainment and news business not only informs but inspires generation after generation with powerful storytelling. I am excited to now be a part of that magic and grateful to work with the best-in-the-business communications team.”
- Said Bulochnikov-Paul, “Remi is an exceptional communications strategist with a tremendous breadth of experience. We are excited to welcome her to our talented communications team, where she will bring a unique perspective and continue to amplify the narrative around our award-winning content brands and leaders. Her sharp instincts and impeccable judgment will serve us well as we further position our organization as the leader for original entertainment and news programming.”