Disney Entertainment Television Names Remi Yamamoto VP Media Relations

Remi Yamamoto is the new VP media relations at Disney Entertainment Television.

This came after Yamamoto served as special assistant to President Joe Biden and senior adviser to the office of the chief of staff.

She was a spokesperson for the administration, working on strategic communications and press strategy while being Biden’s traveling national press secretary during the 2020 campaign.

In Yamamoto’s new role, she will report to Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, executive VP publicity and head of communications at Disney Entertainment TV.

She will be responsible for cross-brand messaging and communications strategies across Disney Entertainment TV’s portfolio.

Yamamoto will also oversee the teams for crisis communications and issue-oriented messaging.

“I am deeply honored to begin my next chapter at Disney Entertainment,” Yamamoto said in a statement. “Disney has been a part of my life for a long time, and the company’s world-class entertainment and news business not only informs but inspires generation after generation with powerful storytelling. I am excited to now be a part of that magic and grateful to work with the best-in-the-business communications team.”

Said Bulochnikov-Paul, “Remi is an exceptional communications strategist with a tremendous breadth of experience. We are excited to welcome her to our talented communications team, where she will bring a unique perspective and continue to amplify the narrative around our award-winning content brands and leaders. Her sharp instincts and impeccable judgment will serve us well as we further position our organization as the leader for original entertainment and news programming.”

