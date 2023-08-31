Photos / Video: Baymax Now Meeting Guests at San Fransokyo Square’s Hamada Bot Shop

San Fransokyo Square has officially opened at Disney California Adventure! Let’s take a look at what is proving to be a popular highlight of the land – the meet & greet with Hiro and Baymax.

Guests can interact with Hiro and Baymax, who will say hello outside the Hamada Bot Shop. When we visited, it was only Baymax out, but Hiro does also appear throughout the day.

The Hamada Bot Shop is where the Big Hero 6 team builds and innovates their hi-tech gear, so you may also see a few of their upcoming inventions.

Watch Baymax talk for yourself as part of our complete video tour of San Fransokyo Square (at approx. the 12:15 minute mark)

Additionally, Baymax talks to guests for the first time ever, which you can see in the video below around the mark.

Throngs of Disney fans came out to meet Hiro and Baymax on San Fransokyo Square’s opening day, with the line to meet the duo stretching into Cars Land.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from the opening day of San Fransokyo Square.