SeaWorld San Diego To Host Third Annual Howl-O-Scream Event Starting Sept. 29

Howl-O-Scream is set to return to SeaWorld San Diego, bringing immersive terror, new scares, and of course, screams to the park with new and improved haunted houses, scare zones, and fan-favorite attractions.

What’s Happening:

A formidable fog is settling over SeaWorld San Diego

There’s no turning back as guests brave dark passageways and round dimly lit corners, hoping they can avoid what’s lurking in the rooms, hallways, and paths ahead. The legends are true, the fear is real, and the only way out is to walk through all four haunted houses. With an all-new soundtrack, strobe effects and animatronics, and sickening new details hidden throughout every house, new screams are hidden behind every corner sure to shock even seasoned Howl-O-Scream guests.

All new this year, guests who enter Circus of the Damned will see their fears come to life like never before through all-new immersive, 3-D elements seen with special 3-D glasses. As they weave their way through the cursed circus, they will encounter the power-hungry, evil ringmaster and his cursed performers who are seeking new performers to curse to restore their circus to its former glory. Guests will have to brave immersive terror and navigate lifelike 3D elements to escape the ringmaster and his condemned crew before it’s too late!

Completely redesigned to inflict more terror than ever before, guests won’t know what’s lurking behind each corner of Nightmare Experiment as they try to escape the sadistic doctor and his medical experiments gone wrong. The slew of spirits and mortals return to terrify guests at Death Water Bayou, hidden in all-new rooms of the house’s reimagined footprint. Area 64: Alien Outbreak brings terrifying extraterrestrials back to life in a horrifying new way with an all-new ending that no one will see coming!