SeaWorld San Diego To Host Third Annual Howl-O-Scream Event Starting Sept. 29

Howl-O-Scream is set to return to SeaWorld San Diego, bringing immersive terror, new scares, and of course, screams to the park with new and improved haunted houses, scare zones, and fan-favorite attractions.
What’s Happening:
- A formidable fog is settling over SeaWorld San Diego in preparation for the third annual scare event, Howl-O-Scream. Nominated as USA Today 10Best best Halloween event, guests can enter if they dare and escape through an all-new heart-stopping haunted house with 3D effects & three completely reimagined horrifying haunted houses plaguing this year’s event. Making it out of the houses is only the beginning, with five scare zones promising terror throughout the park. From a rancid meat market to a haunted graveyard and soul-stealing sirens, experience the shadow-stalking fears that lie around every corner and reimagined frights all through the night. For thrills alongside chills, guests can soar to death-defying heights on fan-favorite attractions such as Emperor, Electric Eel, and the All-New Arctic Rescue. Vocal cords will be stretched to the maximum during Howl-O-Scream, running select nights from September 29 to October 31.
- There’s no turning back as guests brave dark passageways and round dimly lit corners, hoping they can avoid what’s lurking in the rooms, hallways, and paths ahead. The legends are true, the fear is real, and the only way out is to walk through all four haunted houses. With an all-new soundtrack, strobe effects and animatronics, and sickening new details hidden throughout every house, new screams are hidden behind every corner sure to shock even seasoned Howl-O-Scream guests.
- All new this year, guests who enter Circus of the Damned will see their fears come to life like never before through all-new immersive, 3-D elements seen with special 3-D glasses. As they weave their way through the cursed circus, they will encounter the power-hungry, evil ringmaster and his cursed performers who are seeking new performers to curse to restore their circus to its former glory. Guests will have to brave immersive terror and navigate lifelike 3D elements to escape the ringmaster and his condemned crew before it’s too late!
- Completely redesigned to inflict more terror than ever before, guests won’t know what’s lurking behind each corner of Nightmare Experiment as they try to escape the sadistic doctor and his medical experiments gone wrong. The slew of spirits and mortals return to terrify guests at Death Water Bayou, hidden in all-new rooms of the house’s reimagined footprint. Area 64: Alien Outbreak brings terrifying extraterrestrials back to life in a horrifying new way with an all-new ending that no one will see coming!
- With five scare zones throughout the park there is even less room to hide. Immersive terror is at every turn and guests should stay alert and be prepared for anything with the uncertainty of what’s waiting up ahead or creeping up behind. Haunting the park pathways are creepy dolls and sinister stuffed animals at Deadly Toys, mystifying, undead evils at The Graveyard, murderous butchers at Simon’s Meat Market, powerful, alluring sirens at Sea of Souls, and disgruntled, deranged carnies at Carnival of Chaos.
- Guests will become maddened and mesmerized by raucous, high-energy live entertainment woven throughout the event, including a fortune teller spinning tales of misfortune, a magician performing dark magic, a mad scientist conducting dangerous experiments, and more. They will also find zombie DJs and party zones that are perfect for a dance break between frights.
- Now through September 17, Annual Pass Members can participate in the Redeem & Scream program to get the most of their Howl-O-Scream experience. Each week, Pass Members can visit the park and redeem a new reward that can be used during Howl-O-Scream. On select dates, the rewards will range from Howl-O-Scream Bucks for merch, food or drinks, free Fountain Drink or ICEE, free Single-Use Quick Queue or Howl-O-Scream Snack.
- Those ready to brave the reimagined terrors of Howl-O-Scream can purchase tickets in advance for as low as $41.99. Prices will rise as the event nears, so don’t wait! Pass Members can save up to 55%, with Howl-O-Scream Tickets starting at $36.99. Because one night of fear is just never enough, guests can now scream their way through every night with the unlimited admission ticket starting as low as $104.99.
- Howl-O-Scream 2023 is a separately ticketed night event for mature audiences only. For more information on Howl-O-Scream and to purchase tickets and add-ons, visit https://seaworld.com/san-diego/.
- For guests looking for family-friendly Halloween fun, SeaWorld San Diego’s annual Spooktacular will take place on select dates from September 15 through October 29. Children of all ages will love trick-or-treating for ghoulish goodies during this daytime event as they explore SeaWorld San Diego in their Halloween costumes, walk through the decorated candy trail, and meet a cast of colorful and not-so-spooky characters.
- Howl-O-Scream runs on select nights at SeaWorld San Diego from September 29th to October 31st.