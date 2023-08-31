September 2023 Disneyland Paris Pin Release Schedule Revealed

Disneyland Paris has announced its September 2023 pin release schedule. You'll see many of your favorite characters represented, as well as fun seasonal themes.

What’s Happening:

Just to name a few, you'll notice some attractions are represented, including Daisy at Big Thunder Mountain and " it’s a small world

Starting September 27, Halloween pins will be arriving and include Chip 'n' Dale and the Cheshire Cat on broomsticks and Mickey in his Halloween costumes.

You'll also see the crazy Stitch as a pumpkin.

About Pin Trading at Disneyland Paris: (According to the Disneyland Paris website)

Make pin pals with people from all over the world.

Add an extra thrill to your trip with a little pin trading.

Just approach a lanyard-wearing Disney Cast member, find a pin you'd like and give them a pin of yours in return.

From Ariel to Aladdin, there are pretty pins of practically every Disney character to collect, plus mementos of your favorite attractions and events.

You can trade pins in any Disney Park around the world, making this a truly fantastic opportunity to take your collection global and grow the most sought-after of collections.

You can find designated Disney Pin Trading locations in your Guide to the two Parks.