Universal Orlando Resort Offers a Special Get Five Days at the Parks for the Price of a Three Day Ticket

Universal Orlando Resort is offering a special Get 2 Days Free with a 2-Park, 3-Day Ticket offer for U.S. and Canadian residents.

What’s Happening:

U.S. and Canada residents can now take advantage of an incredible deal giving them five days of access to Universal Orlando Resort’s thrilling theme parks for the price of a three-day ticket.

Available for purchase now at www.UniversalOrlando.com

Guests also have the option to upgrade their ticket to include Universal Volcano Bay water theme park, a picturesque, tropical oasis that offers the perfect balance of thrills and relaxation.

Details:

Five days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure with the purchase of a 3-Day Base or Park-to-Park ticket.

Guests can upgrade their ticket to include access to Universal Volcano Bay water theme park.

Ticket prices and availability vary by day.

Use is valid for any five calendar days during an eight consecutive calendar day period which commences on and includes the date selected.