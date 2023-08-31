Wendi Nix Announces Departure From ESPN After 17 Years

After 17 years of working at ESPN, Wendi Nix announced her departure from the company.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN anchor Wendi Nix has left the company after 17 years.
- At ESPN, she covered NFL Live for many years and contributed to College Football Live as well as being an anchor.
- She confirmed this on her Instagram page, saying, "Exactly 17 years ago, I walked into ESPN wide-eyed and excited. This week, I walk out the same way. Grateful, but equally excited about the next chapter. To be continued…"
- There's no word yet on where she will be heading next, but with her very solid resume with ESPN, she will likely have great opportunities coming her way.