WNBA’s Chicago Sky to Host Marvel Super Hero Day with Shuri Bobblehead Giveaway

In collaboration with Marvel, the WNBA’s Chicago Sky will host the first ever Marvel Super Hero Day on September 3 against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena at 2 p.m. CT, presented by Magellan Corporation.
- The Marvel Super Hero Day game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.
- The Sky will be the first professional women’s sports team and first ever WNBA team to celebrate a Marvel Super Hero Day.
- The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited edition Shuri Black Panther bobblehead and up to 10,000 fans will receive a souvenir poster featuring star Sky players and Marvel characters.
- The bobblehead is Marvel’s first-ever Shuri Black Panther bobblehead to be created in collaboration with a professional sports team.
- The game will also feature Marvel activations and contests throughout.
- The deal was facilitated by AthLife, Inc, Marvel's longtime sports representative.
What they’re saying:
- NBA Hall of Fame Legend and Chicago Sky Owner Dwyane Wade: "The Chicago Sky’s collaboration with Marvel is another example of the Sky leading the way in fan engagement in the WNBA by creating an experience that celebrates the powerful women of the Sky and Marvel. Our goal is to find creative ways to elevate the fan experience and showcase the talent of our players. This activation with Marvel does just that, all while attracting new fans to the WNBA.”
- Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Comics and Franchise: “Our work with AthLife is about bringing together two of the most dedicated fan bases. Comic fans and sports fans go hand in hand, and their spirit continues to shine through at our Marvel Super Hero Day events. We’re excited to continue bringing these experiences to teams and fans across the country, and hope that Chicago Sky is the first of many WNBA teams to join in on the fun.”