WNBA’s Chicago Sky to Host Marvel Super Hero Day with Shuri Bobblehead Giveaway

In collaboration with Marvel, the WNBA’s Chicago Sky will host the first ever Marvel Super Hero Day on September 3 against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena at 2 p.m. CT, presented by Magellan Corporation.

The Marvel Super Hero Day game will be broadcast live on ESPN

The Sky will be the first professional women’s sports team and first ever WNBA team to celebrate a Marvel Super Hero Day.

The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited edition Shuri Black Panther bobblehead and up to 10,000 fans will receive a souvenir poster featuring star Sky players and Marvel characters.

The bobblehead is Marvel’s first-ever Shuri Black Panther bobblehead to be created in collaboration with a professional sports team.

The game will also feature Marvel activations and contests throughout.

The deal was facilitated by AthLife, Inc, Marvel's longtime sports representative.

What they’re saying: