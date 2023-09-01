New “Coco” Collection at shopDisney is the Perfect Way to Greet the Fall Season

Move over Halloween, it’s time for us to start thinking about the day after All Hallows Eve: Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead! This fall Disney fans can commemorate the occasion with new Coco merchandise selections from shopDisney!

“Remember me, though I have to say goodbye…” are you tearing up yet, because we are! As we approach the fall season, shopDisney is introducing a new Coco -inspired collection featuring accessories and home goods that fans will love.

-inspired collection featuring accessories and home goods that fans will love. For starters there’s a white and black Loungefly mini backpack showcasing Miguel in his Día de los Muertos makeup, surrounded by marigolds and other colorful flowers. Won’t this be fun to wear on your next visit to Disney?

Coco Loungefly Mini Backpack

Guests looking for a cute way to stay warm in the fall can enjoy their favorite hot beverages in a flowery mug decorated with Miguel on one side and a happy skull on the other.

Coco Mug

But the fun doesn’t end here! The assortment also spans: Ear Headbands Apparel Drinkware Aprons

The latest additions to the Coco Collection are available now on shopDisney

Collection are Links to the individual items can be found below.

