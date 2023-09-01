“GMA” Guest List: Stephen King, Tamron Hall and More to Appear Week of September 4th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 4th-9th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 4th-9th:

  • Monday, September 4
    • Tiffany Reid (Fashion stylist)
    • singer-songwriter and author Melissa Etheridge (Talking to my Angels)
    • Chef Judy Joo
    • Carley Fortune’s new book cover reveal
    • Performance by Tinashe
  • Tuesday, September 5
    • Stephen King (new novel: Holly)
    • Dan Pelosi (Let’s Eat)
  • Wednesday, September 6
    • TV host Tamron Hall (The Tamron Hall Show)
    • Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Bookcase)
    • Chat and performance by aespa
  • Thursday, September 7
    • GMA Spirit Week: Teacher Surprise
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, September 8
    • GMA Spirit Week: Back-to-School Battle of the Teachers
  • Saturday, September 9
    • Angie Kim (Happiness Falls)
    • Shipra Sharma and Hetal Patel (South Asian New York Fashion Week founders)

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.