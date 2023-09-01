“GMA” Guest List: Stephen King, Tamron Hall and More to Appear Week of September 4th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 4th-9th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 4th-9th:

Monday, September 4 Tiffany Reid (Fashion stylist) singer-songwriter and author Melissa Etheridge ( Talking to my Angels ) Chef Judy Joo Carley Fortune’s new book cover reveal Performance by Tinashe

Tuesday, September 5 Stephen King (new novel: Holly ) Dan Pelosi ( Let’s Eat )

Wednesday, September 6 TV host Tamron Hall ( The Tamron Hall Show ) Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson ( The Bookcase ) Chat and performance by aespa

Thursday, September 7 GMA Spirit Week: Teacher Surprise Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, September 8 GMA Spirit Week: Back-to-School Battle of the Teachers

Saturday, September 9 Angie Kim ( Happiness Falls ) Shipra Sharma and Hetal Patel (South Asian New York Fashion Week founders)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.