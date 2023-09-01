“GMA” Guest List: Stephen King, Tamron Hall and More to Appear Week of September 4th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 4th-9th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long running morning news show Good Morning America
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of September 4th-9th:
- Monday, September 4
- Tiffany Reid (Fashion stylist)
- singer-songwriter and author Melissa Etheridge (Talking to my Angels)
- Chef Judy Joo
- Carley Fortune’s new book cover reveal
- Performance by Tinashe
- Tuesday, September 5
- Stephen King (new novel: Holly)
- Dan Pelosi (Let’s Eat)
- Wednesday, September 6
- TV host Tamron Hall (The Tamron Hall Show)
- Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Bookcase)
- Chat and performance by aespa
- Thursday, September 7
- GMA Spirit Week: Teacher Surprise
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, September 8
- GMA Spirit Week: Back-to-School Battle of the Teachers
- Saturday, September 9
- Angie Kim (Happiness Falls)
- Shipra Sharma and Hetal Patel (South Asian New York Fashion Week founders)
