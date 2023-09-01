“GMA3” Guest List: Juicy J, Frances Tiafoe and More to Appear Week of September 4th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 4th-8th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 4th-8th:

Monday, September 4 – Pretaped on August 17th Deals and Steals power hour with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, September 5 Andrea Lytle Peet (Triathlete living with ALS; Hope Fights Back ) Juicy J (Three 6 Mafia founder; Chronicles of the Juice Man ) Maya Feller (Registered dietician and nutritionist) Amanda Seales ( In Amanda We Trust )

Wednesday, September 6 Mitchell S. Jackson ( FLY ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 7 LZ Granderson interviews Frances Tiafoe (Professional tennis player) Dawn Jackson Blatner (Registered dietitian and nutritionist)

Friday, September 8 Lisa Whittle ( God Knows ) Chef Alex Guarnaschelli ( Cook It Up )



