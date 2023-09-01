Labor Day Weekend Grab Bag: Disney Items on Clearance at Hot Topic

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’ve been breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. But this weekend they’re hosting a Labor Day Sale so we’ve gathered a grab bag of Disney apparel that’s deeply discounted. Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests can shop the Labor Day Weekend sale event with savings up to 70% off a wide range of items, however we’re turning our attention to clothing.

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Disney items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at Disney, Marvel and Star Wars apparel that’s currently on clearance. We found 13 items that seemed like fun to share like this Wakanda Forever woven button down shirt featuring a geometric pattern and Black Panther logo.

Our Universe Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Geometric Woven Button-Up

Keeping with the Black Panther theme, this cozy black and blue figural beanie is the perfect choice for fall and winter shenanigans. Not only is it trendy and stylish, but it’ll keep your head warm too!

Marvel Black Panther Figural Beanie

Marvel fans can also celebrate their favorite characters with options like this Ant-Man cosplay dress inspired by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Then for Venom fans, there’s a logo hoodie with the symbiote’s name on the front, his terrifying face on the back, and Japanese lettering on the sleeve.

Her Universe Marvel Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man Cosplay Dress

Marvel Spider-Man Venom Logo Hoodie

Drastically changing gears, let’s talk about Hanukkah! If you like to have a bit of silliness mixed into your holiday celebration this “Dreidel Days” long sleeve tops is for you. Mickey and friends are dressed in blue and white apparel as they commemorate the sacred season.

Our Universe Disney Holiday Hanukkah Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Other fun apparel options hail from Hocus Pocus with a Mary Sanderson cosplay top or the costume-like Snow White-inspired capelet from Her Universe. These are great for those who want to get in on the Halloween fun, but aren’t yet ready to commit to a full costume. Don’t worry, we feel you!

Her Universe Disney Hocus Pocus Mary Sanderson Lace-Up Girls Top

Her Universe Disney Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs Girls Capelet

Combine a dressy look with Disney whimsy and you get this Peter Pan woven button down for adults. The ivory colored background is decorated with a “Never Land” sign, compasses, anchors, The Lost Boys, a pirate ship, the Darling children and of course Peter Pan and Tink.

Disney Peter Pan Never Land Map Woven Button-Up

FX’s hit series Reservation Dogs is currently airing its third and final season, so now's the best time to share your fandom with the world! This simple black tee reads “Free Cheese” on the front and features Cheese’s portrait on the back. Or snatch up a tee with the gang’s portrait and the show’s stylized logo.

Reservation Dogs Free Cheese T-Shirt

Reservation Dogs Characters T-Shirt

Finally, we come to Star Wars! Start your look off the right way, by choosing socks to set the mood. Yoda and Darth Vader are featured on this 2-pack promoting the importance of donuts and coffee.

Star Wars Coffee Donut Crew Socks 2 Pair

We know there are some days when you just want to look cute and stay cozy at the same time. Grogu aka Baby Yoda is here with an assist on this simple hoodie that looks like his brown robe. Best of all the hood is light green and has Grogu eyes and ears so you can cosplay as the Force sensitive youngling. This is the way.

Her Universe Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Girls Hoodie Plus Size

Wrapping things up is this interesting fashion take: a split pattern button down representing both Tatooine and Endor in colorful glory. The Tatooine side is orange and yellow with images of Luke Skywalker, the twin suns, R2-D2- and Jabba the Hutt; while the mossy green Endor half depicts Wicket, AT-ST Walkers, and speeder bikes.

Our Universe Star Wars Tatooine Endor Split Woven Button-Up

