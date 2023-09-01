Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders Can Receive Complimentary Magic Key MagicBand+

Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders can get their hands on a special new complimentary gift – a Magic Key themed MagicBand+ that they can use on their visits to Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Starting on September 1st, 2023 (while supplies last), Magic Key holders are eligible to receive a complimentary Magic Key-themed MagicBand+ with any purchase at select Disneyland Resort locations.

In addition to being themed to Magic Keys, the specially designed MagicBand+ features a custom light-up scheme.

At the Disneyland Resort, guests can use a MagicBand+ to enter the parks with valid admission and a theme park reservation, check-in for Lightning Lane reservations, and be part of the show as MagicBand+ glows with colors and pulses with haptic vibrations during select nighttime spectaculars like World of Color

Locations where the complimentary Magic Key MagicBand+ can be picked up with any purchase: Disneyland Park: Tomorrowlanding Emporium Westward Ho Trading Company Disney California Adventure Park Elias & Co. Trolley Treats Radiator Springs Curios Seaside Souvenirs Downtown Disney District Disney’s Pin Traders World of Disney Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Acorns Gifts & Goods Disneyland Hotel Disney’s Fantasia Shop Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel Hotel Gift Shop



Worth Noting:

Available for Magic Key Holders – Valid Magic Key pass must be presented, and government-issued photo ID may be required.

One (1) Magic Key themed Disneyland MagicBand+ per completed purchase transaction, while supplies last.

Exclusions apply including, but not limited to the purchase of tickets, passes, or Disney Gift Cards, or any purchases from vending machines including without limitation, fuel rods and pressed pennies.

Valid only for MagicBand+ #400950266769 and only while supplies last.

No substitutions and gift may not be returned or redeemed for cash or credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases. Offer and gift type subject to change or cancellation without notice and other restrictions may apply.

Valid on in-store purchases only. Park admission and park reservation may be required.