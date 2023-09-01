Former Disneyland Resort President Matt Ouimet Departs Cedar Fair’s Board of Directors

Cedar Fair, a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, announced today that Matthew A. Ouimet has stepped down from the company’s board of directors, effective immediately, to focus his time on other personal interests.

What’s Happening:

Cedar Fair has announced the departure of Matt Ouimet from their board of directors.

Prior to becoming a member of the board, Ouimet was president and CEO of the company from 2012-2017, where he was then succeeded by Richard Zimmerman.

Before making the jump to Cedar Fair, Ouimet had just shy of a 20 year career at The Walt Disney Company with various roles, including stints at Disney Vacation Club, Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney World

Ouitmet oversaw the Disneyland Resort

Cedar Fair noted the board is currently in the process of addressing the vacancy.

What They’re Saying:

Daniel J. Hanrahan, Cedar Fair’s chairman of the board: “On behalf of the entire board of directors and management team, and all our colleagues past and present, I’d like to thank Matt Ouimet for his passion, vision, and invaluable contributions to Cedar Fair over the years. Since joining the Company as president in 2011, Matt has directly led or played a key role in establishing Cedar Fair as one of the largest and most successful regional amusement park companies in the world. We wish him all the best.”

