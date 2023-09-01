Photos: San Fransokyo Square Officially Opens at Disney California Adventure

One of the last areas of Disney California Adventure that had not been affected by any placemaking or retheming efforts has finally seen the integration of IP. The Pacific Wharf area of the park, widely known for an abundance of dining options that once had an exhibit attached has been rethemed into San Fransokyo Square, a land based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Big Hero 6.

The transformation of the Pacific Wharf area, largely untouched (relatively speaking) since the opening of Disney’s California Adventure in 2001, started its transformation (visibly) into San Fransokyo Square earlier this year at Disney California Adventure. In mid-July, guests were able to sample new San Fransokyo selections at Lucky Fortune Cookery, and the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería was officially opened. In the weeks following, additional dining options, unique shopping and more have been introduced as the transformation of this thriving seaside plaza continued until its official unveiling yesterday, August 31st. Let’s take a look around the newly rethemed area at the park!

Fans will immediately feel the familiar become unfamiliar as recognizable structures and existing spaces now have new decor and a plethora of banners, flags, and signage turning the area into the Big Hero 6 themed space.

Ghirardelli

Boudin Bakery Tour

For those die-hard fans of Disney’s California Adventure, the infamous Bakery Tour video is still playing, complete with stars Rosie O’Donnell and Whose Line Is It Anyway alum, Colin Mochrie.

Not only do Rosie and Colin still exist, so does that free treat guests get when going inside!

Aunt Cass Cafe

Lucky Fortune Cookery and Cocina Cucomunga

A fun road sign into San Fransokyo Square marks the entrance when approaching the new land from Cars Land, making it like exiting a freeway into the Square.

San Fransokyo Maker’s Market

Port of San Fransokyo Cerveceria

Rita’s Turbine Blenders

Baymax and Hiro Meet and Greet