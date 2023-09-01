“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Macy Gray, Alicia Quarles and More to Appear Week of September 4th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 4th-8th:

Monday, September 4 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date June 7, 2023 Taye Diggs and Nicco Annan Kendra Wilkinson ( Kendra Sells Hollywood ) Philadelphia assistant principal who went viral for his heartwarming connections with his students Senior Prom Queen who designed and made her own dress Pair trending on TikTok for sharing their story of proposing at the same time! Inside Tamron’s high school yearbook

Tuesday, September 5 – Season 5 Premiere: Let’s Be Free! Performance from Macy Gray, feat. Maino Lisa Wright and Lynne Moody (Reunited mother and daughter) Grandma Joy and grandson Brad Ryan (Visiting all 63 U.S. national parks) Liz Hilliard and Lee Kennelly (Best friends of seven years and now a couple) Mayln Teah (Returns with seven of nine children and remarkable update for the Tam Fam)

Wednesday, September 6 – Hot Summer Headlines Summer headlines from Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Barbie : How Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album and tour changed a fan’s life Jamie Tompkins on Swifties taking her small business of bracelets to the next level Barbie movie craze became a wake-up call for women around the world Lindsey Donnelly (Viral on TikTok for going on a cleaning strike) Inspiring teenager (Leaving message of positivity for neighbors)

Thursday, September 7 – The Summer of Skinny? Deep dive into the game-changing new class of drugs that help with weight loss Panel of women and men who get candid about health journeys Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen (Pros and cons of medically treating obesity)

Friday, September 8 – The Battle with Burnout Broadcast Exclusive : Interview with Alicia Quarles (Her mental health crisis, journey to recovery, and the birth of her twins) Alicia’s best friend and Miriam Barnes (Psychotherapist) on continued support; work for a healthy future Jennifer Moss ( The Burnout Epidemic: The Rise of Chronic Stress and How We Can Fix It )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.