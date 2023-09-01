Weekend Savings Event! Up to 25% Off Sitewide and Free Shipping at shopDisney

Well hot dog! What better way to welcome the weekend than with a sale on shopDisney! Our favorite online retailer is hosting a Sitewide Savings event with discounts on clothing, toys and more. Guests can take advantage of discounts up to 25% off as well as free shipping on orders of $75+.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Grow your Disney collection with magical essentials for the whole family! From apparel to cute toys, everyone can get in on the seasonal fun.
- For a limited time, shopDisney is hosting a Sitewide Saving event that features two levels of discounts—including select sale items—sitewide with savings up to 25% off:
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
New, New, New
Sale
Plush Pals
- Remy French Hot Chocolate Disney Munchlings Plush – Dynamic Duos – Medium 15'' – Ratatouille
- Sanderson Sisters Plush Set – Hocus Pocus – Small 6 1/2'' to 8''
- Oliver and Dodger Plush Set – Oliver & Company – Disney100 – Medium 12'' & 8''
- Disney Munchlings Mystery Plush – Dynamic Duos – Micro 4 3/4''
- Luisa Plush Doll – Encanto – 19 1/2''
Barely Necessities Picks
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!